Bodycam footage has shown the moment police discovered former U.S. soccer star Hope Solo passed out in a North Carolina parking lot with her 2-year-old twins asleep in the back seat. The footage, from Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereik’s camera and obtained by Queen City News, shows the moment the officer pulls up in front of a black GMC Yukon in the Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022. Solo appears disoriented as she converses with Officer Sereik, and when another officer arrives after four minutes, Sereik explains “she’s completely oblivious to everything that’s like going on right now.” Solo...

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO