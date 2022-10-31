Read full article on original website
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
Artem Shlaine 'Understands What Needs to Be Done' | PROSPECT WATCH
Shlaine's transfer to Northern Michigan paying off. Artem Shlaine's global hockey odyssey has added another stop on the road to what he hopes will be a successful second half to his college career and eventually a transformation to becoming a good pro. The 20-year-old forward grew up in Moscow but...
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
The Kings are 12-3-1 versus the Blackhawks over their last 16 meetings. They'll look to improve that tonight in Chicago. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West...
Practice Notebook - Nov. 2, 2022
WINNIPEG - Jansen Harkins isn't sure what lies ahead, but while he's with the Winnipeg Jets he's going to make use of every opportunity. Harkins was recalled from the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday as an emergency recall, with defenceman Logan Stanley being placed on injured reserve retroactive to October 25.
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season...
Amerks Update | Facing changes on defense, Amerks host Syracuse tonight
The Rochester Americans return home tonight for two games this week at Blue Cross Arena. They'll take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tonight's matchup is the third in five games between the two teams and the eighth of 15 straight contests against North Division opponents to open the season. It is Rochester's longest stretch of the season against divisional foes.
NHL Morning Skate for November 2
* Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane scored hat tricks Tuesday, while Nikita Kucherov joined rare NHL company as the Lightning overcame deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 to stun the Senators. * The Bruins scored four unanswered goals to march past the Penguins in their final head-to-head game before squaring...
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class
Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
Preview: Ducks Fly North to Face Canucks in Vancouver
The Ducks fly north of the border for the first time this season, taking on the Vancouver Canucks tonight at Rogers Arena. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will shoot for its third straight win after collecting back-to-back victories over...
Preds Foundation, KABOOM! Partner for Eleventh Annual Playground Build
More Than 100 Volunteers Come Together to Build New Playground for Dream Streets Nashville. With the Nashville Predators away on a five-game road trip, more than 100 volunteers from the Preds front office, Foundation and partner organizations rolled up their sleeves and got to work at the 11th annual KaBOOM! playground build.
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
Global Series blog: Josh Manson
Avalanche defenseman enjoys sauna, splash in frigid Baltic Sea, 'cool experience' of open practice. Josh Manson is writing a blog for NHL.com while the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are in Finland this week for the 2022 NHL Global Series. The Avalanche play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL regular-season game at Nokia Arena in Tampere on Friday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, ALT, BSOH) and Saturday.
2023 NHL Draft Diary: Brayden Yager
Forward excited how his game, team's play are heading in right direction. Brayden Yager of Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League will file a monthly draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. The 17-year-old right-shot center (5-foot-11, 166 pounds), who received an A rating on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list presented by BioSteel, has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 13 games this season. Yager was named Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year after he had 59 points (34 goals, 25 assists) in 63 games in 2021-22.
Canucks score eight, hang on to defeat Ducks
VANCOUVER -- Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first NHL hat trick and also had an assist in the Vancouver Canucks' 8-5 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. Kuzmenko put the Canucks ahead 6-4 with a deflection at 14:48 of the third period before completing the hat trick with a wrist shot off the rush that beat John Gibson five-hole to extend it to 7-4 at 16:48. The 26-year-old forward has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his first 11 NHL games after playing the previous eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.
'I'VE GOT TO BE BETTER'
Huberdeau critical of his own play but promises tough start is merely a blip. To a man, the Flames know they have to be better. Back-to-back losses - at home, and in such rickety fashion - are "unacceptable," according to those in the dressing room. So, on the heels of...
Flyers and Flyers Charities announce first-ever Casino Night on Jan. 12
The new upscale event will provide attendees with an intimate, one-of-a-kind experience with Flyers players, coaches and other team personalities with 100% of net proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities and its work throughout the Greater Philadelphia community. November 3, 2022. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities announced the team's first-ever...
