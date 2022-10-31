Tips to Make the Holidays a Season of Savings

As we enter November, folks are beginning to prepare for the holidays — and holiday shopping. Katie Holdefehr, the associate editorial director for RealSimple.com, joined Cheddar News to discuss tips on how to save this holiday season.
"While Roku may have beaten the Street's expectations with its latest quarterly report, the company is warning consumers and marketers that it may not have as much spending power during the next few months."As we enter the holiday season, we expect the macro environment to further pressure consumer discretionary spend and degrade advertising budgets, especially in the TV scatter market," the company said in a letter to shareholders. "We expect these conditions to be temporary, but it is difficult to predict when they will stabilize or rebound. We therefore anticipate Q4 Player revenue and Platform revenue to be lower year...
"Cannabis is back on the ballot this fall, as voters in five U.S. states decide on cannabis legalization in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Should Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota join 19 other states in legalization, Americans in more than half of U.S. states will have access to adult-use cannabis. Organizers in two other states came close to qualifying initiatives for the ballot while organizers in Nebraska failed to collect an adequate amount of signatures to qualify. A group of organizers in Oklahoma collected enough signatures, but after a legal challenge, the state Supreme Court ruled there wasn’t adequate...
It's HERE! Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and this year the focus is on local, woman owned, small business and much more!. Honestly this is the first year that I've seen a lot of affordable gifts for everyone on the list. Clearly there are a few pricey items like a $900 espresso machine and a $700 pizza stone, but most of the pricey items are understandably under the kitchen gadget section.
If you like to put your Christmas tree up early, then good news! As this is the exact date you're 'allowed' to put your tree up - and it's actually earlier than you might think. Now Halloween is officially out of the way - and Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey...
A huge loophole in the 13th Amendment is the reason that slavery is on the ballot in the 2022 midterm elections, which experts link to flaws in the prison system that incarcerates black people at almost five times the rate as white people.
Tupperware is often mistaken as the name for any run-of-the-mill plastic or glass food storage container, but the brand itself is actually far more exclusive. For years, Tupperware wasn't available at box stores and was set up primarily through direct-to-consumer sales. This meant Tupperware could be purchased solely through "Tupperware parties" and eventually through its own online store to further its reach. Nevertheless, the brand never sold outside of its website . . . until now. In October, Tupperware announced its foray into retail with Target, marking a big move for the company.
"By Haleluya HaderoAmazon is pausing hiring for its corporate workforce, the latest move by the company to cut costs amid worries about the wider economic environment.Company executives have decided to halt “new incremental hires” for the entire corporate workforce and anticipate the pause to be in place for a few months, Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of people experience and technology, said in a memo posted on Amazon's website on Thursday.The company “will continue to monitor what we’re seeing in the economy and the business to adjust as we think makes sense,” Galetti said. “We’re facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy.”Depending on the business, Galetti noted Amazon will hire backfills to replace employees who leave the company. In some areas, it will continue to hire people incrementally.In the past few weeks, Amazon had paused hiring for the corporate side of its retail division and some of its other businesses. The company has also gotten rid of subsidiary fabric.om and shuttered its Amazon Care health service. Galetti said the Seattle-based retail and tech giant still intends to hire a “meaningful number of people” next year."
"1. 'Break Her Kneecaps'The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband while looking for her was charged with attempting to murder Paul Pelosi and attempting to kidnap the House speaker, among other charges brought Monday by state and federal prosecutors. Federal prosecutors said David DePape, 42, told police that he wanted to hold Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps." DePape, who published a blog with racist, sexist and anti-LGBTQ attacks and far-right conspiracy theories, faces up to 50 years in prison on the federal charges alone.2. Crowd ControlThe South Korean government is investigating what caused a crowd of Halloween revelers to become a...
"Look out Spotify. Amazon is expanding access to its music catalog for Prime members. Members will now be able to listen to 100 million songs in shuffle mode, without advertisements, and at no additional subscription cost. They will also be able to listen to a larger selection of ad-free podcasts, including those from CNN, The New York Times, and ESPN. "When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalog of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, in a press release. “We continue to innovate...
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell signaled that it’s too early for the central bank to consider pausing its interest rate increases, though it may slow them down. The Fed also announced its fourth straight extra-large rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point as it fights the worst inflation in decades. The higher rates are intended to cool the economy, but markets fear the Fed may go too far and cause a recession. The S&P 500 fell 2.5%, shedding gains from a brief rally. The Dow...
Author of 'We Are Proud Boys,' Andy Campbell, drops by 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to discuss extremism, hate speech and anti-semitism in America, and how that may impact how people vote in the midterm elections.
Stand-up comic Lewis Black has returned to the stage for a new tour titled ‘Lewis Black: Off The Rails.’ After kicking off the tour earlier this year, the comedian will perform in theaters across the country through May of 2023. Black joins Trending to dish on what fans can expect from the tour, as well as the upcoming sequel to Pixar's 'Inside Out,' and the current host shake-up at 'The Daily Show.'
