Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books
It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
NOLA.com
How ‘Interview with the Vampire’ team brought Storyville red-light district back to life
Mara LaPere-Schloop suffered no delusions. She knew there was a very real risk she might be run out of New Orleans on a rail. So, when she was asked to serve as production designer for AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” series – a project that, in addition to translating the work of Anne Rice, one of the city’s most beloved authors, would also involve resurrecting the famed Storyville district on a Chalmette backlot – she was understandably reluctant.
WAFB.com
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) – A 16-year-old girl was working at a McDonald’s in New Orleans when she said an armed woman came into the restaurant and locked employees in the freezer. When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line –...
No respect for life: Mother recounts son's execution-style shooting
“Nothing short of an execution-style shooting” New Orleans mother describes the robbery that left her son paralyzed. Elizabeth is the mother. She says her son, Noah, is maintaining hope that he’ll be able to walk again.
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign
Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
fox8live.com
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Old Classmates
New Orleans, LA - Lil Wayne reconnected with some familiar faces over the weekend as he hosted a McMain High School reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana. A series of photos from the Class of 2000 reunion showed Weezy looking happier than ever as he reunited with some of his classmates and shared a few laughs with old friends throughout the night.
Houston Chronicle
Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
16-Year-Old Forced at Gunpoint Into a Freezer at Louisiana McDonald's
A terrifying event for Tenia Hill, a 16-year-old working at McDonald's.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
fox8live.com
PHOTOS: Takeoff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. 1 of 14. Takeoff, left,...
Masked alien is one of two robbers of Mandeville biz
One wore an alien mask and the other, something closer to a ski mask, according to police.
Eater
How to Eat Your Way Through the French Quarter in 24 Hours
New Orleans is a town full of folks who start talking about dinner plans before the lunch plates are scraped clean. A word of advice: If you’re coming, come hungry, and make the most out of every meal. To help, here’s a belly-busting, 24-hour dining and drinking itinerary for exploring the French Quarter. It’s ambitious no doubt, but it also walks the line between traditional and new, Creole favorites and modern game-changers. Since you won’t be sleeping much, there will be plenty of time for grazing.
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
NOLA.com
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
offmetro.com
6 Must-See Attractions on Your First Visit to New Orleans
Named after the Regent of France, Philip II, Duke of Orléans, New Orleans is a wonderful city to explore! It has great music, amazing cuisine, and the world-famous Mardi Gras festival. Plus, if you’re a history buff, there are tons of things to see and learn by taking a stroll in the French Quarter.
NOLA.com
New Orleans gospel legend Raymond Anthony Myles' complex life subject of new documentary
Leo Sacks’ life changed when he walked into the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s Gospel Tent in 1982 and discovered the glorious force that was Raymond Anthony Myles. A “skeptical New York journalist” making his first trip to New Orleans on assignment for Billboard magazine, Sacks was...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man convicted of murdering girlfriend in Prichard during 911 call
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It took a jury a little more than an hour Wednesday to convict a New Orleans man of murder in the death of his girlfriend in 2019. Jurors determined that Terrance Martin, 33, shot Latoya Marsha Jones in her home in Prichard in September 2019. “That’s...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
