New Orleans, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

Funny & Weird Louisiana Laws That Were or Are on the Books

It seems like following the law would be a 'no-brainer.' After all, without laws, our society would very quickly deteriorate into utter chaos. Movies and shows have been produced based on that very concept. And for the most part, it's easy to see why certain laws are on the books. Don't steal... self-explanatory... don't murder... sure... even speeding and stop lights... of course... but there are some laws that were, or are still on the books that might make you take a second and ask.... what??
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

How ‘Interview with the Vampire’ team brought Storyville red-light district back to life

Mara LaPere-Schloop suffered no delusions. She knew there was a very real risk she might be run out of New Orleans on a rail. So, when she was asked to serve as production designer for AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” series – a project that, in addition to translating the work of Anne Rice, one of the city’s most beloved authors, would also involve resurrecting the famed Storyville district on a Chalmette backlot – she was understandably reluctant.
CHALMETTE, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign

Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Old Classmates

New Orleans, LA - Lil Wayne reconnected with some familiar faces over the weekend as he hosted a McMain High School reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana. A series of photos from the Class of 2000 reunion showed Weezy looking happier than ever as he reunited with some of his classmates and shared a few laughs with old friends throughout the night.
LOUISIANA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

How to Eat Your Way Through the French Quarter in 24 Hours

New Orleans is a town full of folks who start talking about dinner plans before the lunch plates are scraped clean. A word of advice: If you’re coming, come hungry, and make the most out of every meal. To help, here’s a belly-busting, 24-hour dining and drinking itinerary for exploring the French Quarter. It’s ambitious no doubt, but it also walks the line between traditional and new, Creole favorites and modern game-changers. Since you won’t be sleeping much, there will be plenty of time for grazing.
NOLA.com

Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
offmetro.com

6 Must-See Attractions on Your First Visit to New Orleans

Named after the Regent of France, Philip II, Duke of Orléans, New Orleans is a wonderful city to explore! It has great music, amazing cuisine, and the world-famous Mardi Gras festival. Plus, if you’re a history buff, there are tons of things to see and learn by taking a stroll in the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
LOUISIANA STATE

