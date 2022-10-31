Read full article on original website
Missouri News Headlines Friday, November 4th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Missouri’s drought conditions have eased just a bit from the previous week. The latest information shows about 93-percent of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions – down from 100-percent last week. More than nine-percent reports severe and exceptional drought conditions. Spots in northeast, eastern and central Missouri are no longer considered to be experiencing drought. Spots in southeast, southwest and western Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Deer opener set for this weekend, Gov. Walz says this is "a family event"
(Undated)--Saturday is the opening day of the firearms deer season. Governor Tim Walz says this is really "a family event. I mean I think going to deer camp, spending some time together getting ready, and getting out there in the stands is a big deal." Three Rivers Park District park...
Burning stictions in place due to expanding drought conditions
(Undated)--The Minnesota DNR is prohibiting open burning in every Minnesota county except Cook, Lake and northern Saint Louis County in Minnesota's Arrowhead due to growing wildfire danger. The Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids received over 25 reports of active wildfires Wednesday as strong gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity produced near-critical fire weather conditions. Spokeswoman Leanne Langeberg says that "the expanding drought conditions that have really settled in since this summer, along with all that added leaf litter on the ground, and the vegetation like grasses that have dried out, there's more dry fuel available for a wildfire to spark."
DNR recommending hunters to be prepared for this Saturday's opener
(Undated)--The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recommending hunters be prepared before firearm deer hunting season opens Saturday. Officials are encouraging people to obtain permits to harvest more than one deer as a way to help achieve population management goals. The DNR says deer populations are abundant, especially in central and southern Minnesota. Officials say more than 400,000 hunters are expected to participate in firearm season.
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
Alexandria woman charged in connection to fatal crash in Wisconsin
Alexandria woman involved in crash that claims life of a man in Wisconsin. (Hudson, Wisc.)--Authorities say an Alexandria woman was involved in a crash over the weeken…
New Marquette Poll shows races for Senate, governor are toss-ups
Wisconsin Senate candidates Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis) and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes in their first debate in Milwaukee on Oct. 7, sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association | Screenshot via YouTube. One week out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the latest Marquette University Law School poll shows both the...
Reynolds will appeal court ruling on mask mandates in schools
Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that enables school districts to impose universal mask mandates on students and staff. “As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not the government,” Reynolds said in a written statement. “I will appeal this ruling so that Iowa families have the right to decide what’s best for their children.”
Campaign spending continues to climb as Nov. 8 election nears
Campaign spending in Wisconsin’s hotly contested gubernatorial election continues to climb as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers looks to secure a second term against GOP challenger Tim Michels. A new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances, also finds that outside groups have spent about $52 million...
Good news for retailers this Christmas/Holiday season
(Undated)--A new survey reveals good news for area retailers – holiday shoppers are not deterred by inflation and the cost of living. The survey found 74% of shoppers will spend more or the same amount of money on this year's holiday shopping as they did last year. Holiday spending includes gifts and “experiences” such as concerts and trips. 44% of respondents believe their financial situation is more precarious than last year.
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
North Dakota voters could sway Washington D.C. partisan balance next week
(The Center Square) - North Dakota voters will decide on term limits, recreational marijuana, and impact the current partisan balance of the U.S. Senate and House when they go to the polls next week. If approved, Constitutional Measure 1 will limit the governor to serving two four-year terms and limit...
