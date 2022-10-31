Dwarf Fortress is one of the longest-running games in development, if not the longest. With the Steam page also boasting it as “the deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that has ever been created,” it seems that the game is set for a monumental release when it’s finally put in the hands of fans. Some have been waiting 19 years to get their hands on a copy of Dwarf Fortress—and soon, they will.

2 DAYS AGO