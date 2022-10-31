ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
65-year-old Omaha woman killed in crash on U.S. 75 north of Auburn

An Omaha woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 75 north of Auburn, the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Just before 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said, a 911 call came in about a crash involving two vehicles on the highway between 735th and 736th roads. Investigators...
Douglas County Jail inmate dies after being taken into custody

A Douglas County Jail inmate died Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody, authorities said. Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Jail staff attempted life-saving care, but Milnes was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department first responders at 2:49 p.m., according to the release.
