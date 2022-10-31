A Douglas County Jail inmate died Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody, authorities said. Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Jail staff attempted life-saving care, but Milnes was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department first responders at 2:49 p.m., according to the release.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO