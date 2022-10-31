ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

These are the best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends

Style is something Catalyst knows well. Apex Legends‘ very own witchy wonder is able to control ferrofluid, bending it to her will and creating barriers between her opponents and their victory—all while looking fantastic. Though Catalyst was only recently added at the beginning of season 15, she’s already accrued plenty of great-looking skins.
Best Expedite 12 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

There’s nothing quite like flying around a Call of Duty map with a shotgun. In Modern Warfare 2, there’s a few to choose from at launch, and an early favorite is the Expedite 12. In a real-world application, the Expedite 12 is based on the Benelli M4 Super...
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun

Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
Dr Disrespect has already uninstalled Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 hasn’t been out for more than a week, but Dr Disrespect is done with the game. Doc isn’t shy when it comes to giving his opinions on shooting games and he showed yesterday that he isn’t afraid to end a play session prematurely after repeatedly being spawned into vulnerable positions on the map.
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement

Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
Here are the Apex Legends Global Series Pro League standings

The next year of the Apex Legends Global Series is here, pitting the 30 best teams in the game across five regions of the world against each other in a weekly competition known as the Pro League. Pro League is where fans can see the best Apex in the world, from dominant team performances to jaw-dropping solo plays.
Iconic Mario titles are now available on Nintendo Switch Online

Mario Party 1 and 2 are available now for expansion pack members of Nintendo’s very own subscription service. These games have been much-awaited games to be released on Nintendo Switch Online with players already looking for it the moment Nintendo announced the expansion pack, which includes the N64. Now...
How to unlock every emblem and calling card in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 currently has a lackluster lineup of calling cards and emblems available to players. The game that launched on Oct. 28 only had a handful of selections for players to customize their showcases, with no real way to unlock additional content through challenges like in previous titles. Unless a player unlocks a Gold camo for a gun or purchases the Call of Duty Endowment package in the shop, they are limited in what they can display. But a glitch in the game allows players to access all the emblems and calling cards and equip them.
Best launchers in Modern Warfare 2

While many people like holding pistols as their sidearm of choice in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of other players who like to keep their options loud and explosive. The launcher class isn’t too plentiful, but it still contains some of the most deadly weapons in...
All Sims 5 Leaks (so far)

Pirates have allegedly already hacked into EA’s upcoming title, The Sims 5. The group of hackers claim they were able to access the game’s early state through generating accessing tokens. Though The Sims 5 may still be a ways out for future players, given that it has no official release date, these unnamed pirates have already begun leaking content from the game still in development.
Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year

Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know. As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between...
What’s the best quickscoping loadout in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has dropped with Captain Price and Ghost bringing back a flood of nostalgia for long-time fans of the title. The multiplayer section of the game mode was released on Oct. 28, meaning fans have had time to hone their quickscoping skills like it’s the good old days. There have also been at least two weeks to practice in the campaign.
If Dr Disrespect was an Overwatch 2 hero, this is what his kit would look like

Dr Disrespect isn’t the first name that comes to mind when thinking about Overwatch 2. The YouTube star has spent more time on other franchises throughout the years. Mostly battle royale titles. The two-time has, however, been hooked since he started playing it in October. He doesn’t think it’s...
How to turn on automatic tactical sprint in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought over similar ideas from Vanguard to make the transition between games seem not so jarring. One of those ideas was adding automatic tactical sprint to the game, which saves players from having to constantly press down on the thumbstick to sprint around the map.

