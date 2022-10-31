Read full article on original website
Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas abortion clinic that was among the first in the country to open after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has been inundated with patients. Some drive 10 hours or more to get there, coming from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and even Louisiana. But that’s only if they can get an appointment. Planned Parenthood clinics in the state, including this newest one, are only able to take about 10% to 15% of the patients seeking abortions. Kansas is one of the few states in the region still providing abortions in the wake of the court's ruling.
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a flurry of bills, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles as the two-year legislative session winds down. With his signatures Thursday, he approved 66 bills. Wolf did wield the veto pen once, striking down a bill that would have permitted passenger cars under the definition of farm vehicles, out of what he said were safety concerns.
Arizona death row prisoner's clemency bid rejected by board
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s clemency board has declined to recommend the governor commute a man's death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate's planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings. Thursday's decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency’s marks one of the last steps before Murray Hooper is to receive a lethal injection Nov. 16 for the killings of William Redmond and Helen Phelps. Board members rejected Hooper’s claim of innocence. Authorities say Redmond and his mother-in-law were killed after Hooper and two other men forced their way into Redmond’s home. Redmond’s wife was shot in the head but survived and testified against Hooper.
Wolf signs law to yank toll scofflaws' vehicle registrations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls will take effect in two months, following the governor's signature. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday approved legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Officials says there are some 25,000 vehicles with overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to start the process, and PennDOT said it will give the owners six weeks’ notice.
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California has found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. The Mercury News reports Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office on Monday when the jury was already deliberating. Her attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case but the judge denied it. Smith had been sheriff of Santa Clara County, home to Silicon Valley, since 1998 when she became the first woman elected sheriff in California. She and her attorney declined to comment Thursday.
Tenn. Gov. Lee looks past Democrat Martin in reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin has spent more than two years trying to get Gov. Bill Lee’s attention in Tennessee. He's been a critical care doctor urging the Republican to do more about the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he's the Democrat facing Lee in a reelection contest. Lee has ridden consistently strong polls in a state that favors the GOP and has ignored Martin's challenge. Lee sidestepped a Republican primary challenge with support for time-tested conservative issues, including a permitless handgun carry law and expansive abortion restrictions. Martin has criticized Lee's signing of an abortion ban, decision against Medicaid expansion and his school choice initiatives. Tennessee hasn't had a Democratic governor in more than a decade.
Albertsons $4B payout to shareholders amid merger paused
SEATTLE (AP) — A judge in Washington state has temporarily stopped Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to investors as part of the grocery retailer’s proposed merger with rival Kroger. The Seattle Times reported Thursday that King County Superior Court Commissioner Henry Judson approved a motion by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson to block the dividend until the court can fully consider whether the payment violates antitrust laws. The ruling is the latest hurdle to plans that would combine two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. Critics are concerned it could mean higher food prices and store closures. Albertsons owns Safeway, and Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer.
Mother convicted in kidnapping plot gets 60 days in jail
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said the mother began associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 60 days in jail. The judge said she thought Cynthia Abcug still saw herself as a victim and could pose a danger, but that her sentencing options were limited. Abcug had earlier denied at trial any involvement in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse.
