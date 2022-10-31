ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man causes multi-vehicle accident, gets DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to 16th and O Street for the multi-vehicle accident. Officers said that while they were responding, the witnesses reported one of the drivers, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, fleeing...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hit-and-run causes damage to home, suspect unknown

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a hit-and-run where a car hit a home in Lincoln causing thousands in damages. The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to a hit-and-run near 28th and orchard Street. It was reported the victim was inside her house and heard a loud...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
AUBURN, NE
Panhandle Post

2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln city councilwoman pleads guilty to DUI after hitting tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln city councilwoman pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Monday, according to court documents. Tammy Ward, who has served on the council since 2019, struck a tree near 20th Street and Surfside Drive in June. Investigators thought Ward was under the influence...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Train, vehicle accident is fatal, near Adams

BEATRICE — The Nebraska State Patrol says a fatal train accident happened Monday, in Gage County at a crossing about two miles east of Adams. A GMC Sierra pickup, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams, was crossing the railroad tracks near South 176th Road and Birch Road at around 4:15 p.m., when it was hit by a train. Niles died at the scene.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One arrested after overnight standoff near Daykin

DAYKIN, NE — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested one man after an overnight standoff that lasted nearly six hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 51-year-old Christopher Drees of Daykin is facing multiple felonies after the incident. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of...
DAYKIN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man ejected from crash on Highway 370 dies at scene

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a rollover crash on Highway 370. At about 4:15 a.m., Sarpy County deputies initially responded to the scene near the intersection of Highway 370 and 36th Street. Bellevue Police said that someone had reported finding an unconscious person in...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for firearm

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 44-year-old man was given almost three years in prison for having a firearm. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Rodrik Stone was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday as a felon in possession of a firearm. Stone received 33 months’ imprisonment and will be on a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE

