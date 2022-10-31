Read full article on original website
Disney favorite 'Beauty and the Beast' comes to Palo Alto Players
Palo Alto Players this month tells a "tale as old as time" with its production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," based on the animated film and featuring the original Alan Menken/Howard Ashman songs from the movie (including "Be Our Guest" and the title song) as well as additional numbers by Menken and lyricist Tim Rice. The fairytale involves a bookish beauty who longs for adventure; a cursed prince; a castle full of enchanted servants-turned-housewares; a villainous village hunk; and an unlikely romance.
Local artist transforms garage into immersive Day of the Dead altar
Packed with exposed wooden pallets, art easels and Mexican skeleton dolls, Palo Alto resident and artist Virginia Gutiérrez Porter's garage art studio will soon be transformed into a complete, immersive altar for Día de Muertos, the Mexican holiday honoring lost loved ones. Palo Alto resident Virginia Gutiérrez Porter...
Cider House Blues: All of the Peninsula’s hard cider makers have shuttered recently. Why?
There are about 25 breweries in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and, as of last month, zero hard cider makers. Sunnyvale’s Red Branch Cider Company, San Carlos’ Redwood Coast Cider and South San Francisco’s South City Cider have all shuttered recently. While many businesses have faced a hard times, a unique confluence of bad luck and challenging policies have hit these three cideries hard, pushing them to halt or relocate operations, leaving the Peninsula bereft of local makers of the apple-based alcoholic beverage.
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City recognized for top-quality maternity care
Kaiser Permanente Redwood City Medical Center has been named one of the best hospitals in the United States for providing top-quality maternity care. The medical center is among the 259 hospitals on the Leapfrog Group and Money magazine’s list of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Kaiser Permanente is one of 28 hospitals in California that made the list.
San Mateo County supervisors vote unanimously to support oversight of sheriff's office
San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted unanimously to support oversight of the sheriff's office. Supervisors asked staff and an ad hoc committee to return to the board with a proposal that would involve an inspector general and a board. It was the first time the board discussed sheriff oversight publicly.
San Mateo County District Attorney files civil complaint against crab fisherman
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office has filed a civil complaint against a commercial crab fisherman alleged to have unlawfully taken crabs from a protected area. An announcement from the office's Consumer and Environmental Unit reports that a civil complaint was filed Monday against George Jue for allegedly taking 36 live Dungeness crabs in traps located in a Marine Protected Area on Jan. 8, 2022.
School bonds on this year’s ballot receive major contributions from developers
Campaign donations for Redwood City’s local school bonds have exceeded $228,900 so far, according to the latest data from a public campaign finance site. Of the 72 total contributions made to pro-bond committees, individual contributions make up only 5% of the campaign funds, while nearly 95% came from contractors, consultants and other business entities, many of which specialize in school campus development.
