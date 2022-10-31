ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Renee Henley
3d ago

I live where she’s from. Every time I saw the billboard with her on it, I prayed the Lord would let her be found. I can’t imagine.😥

Just Living Life!!
2d ago

wow dateline that's national, maybe they can get answers now. may God send peace and healing to this family and the seeing eyes of a stranger to find her and bring her back home. 🙏🙏🙏

Camie Daigle
2d ago

God works in mysterious ways . May he shine light on Ella so she can be brought home to her family her children and all who loves her! I pray in Jesus Christ name Amen 🙏🏼. Hope is not lost !

