Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: West Plains Boys Basketball
West Plains has quietly been one of the most consistent teams in the Ozark Conference despite being one of the smallest programs. The Zizzers have been over .500 in eight of the last 11 seasons, but they haven’t won a district championship. And, with three players with starting experience and seven total lettermen returning, this group is talented enough to compete for a district title.
threeriverspublishing.com
Marching Wildcats win at Missouri State
Congratulations to the Cuba High School band and drill team for their wins on Saturday, October 28, at the Missouri State University Homecoming parade. This was their last competition of the season, and they took first in their class and two overall awards, including Outstanding Precision and Outstanding Musical Sound, and had the high score of the morning so they also placed first overall.
Ozark Sports Zone
Athlete of the Week: Dakota Windsor, Lebanon Swimming
Lebanon’s Dakota Windsor has been dominant in the pool. Windsor earned all-state in four events a year ago and has bigger plans for his final state meet this season. At the Ozark Conference swim meet, Dakota Windsor was hard to miss. “We actually found [the panda mascot head] in...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: Waynesville Girls Basketball
The Waynesville Lady Tigers fielded a young team and struggled in the win column last season, but coach Brittany Matlock is encouraged by the strides her team has made heading into 2022-2023. “Our team did a great job of working through all of the challenges that were thrown their way,”...
Washington Missourian
South Point Elementary locks down
South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
KRMS Radio
Lake Regional Expands Outreach in Eldon & Laurie
Lake Regional Health System announces an expansion of its specialty care in Eldon and Laurie. Patients in these areas now have greater access to heart care and pulmonology. “Specialist outreach brings our services to more patients, making it easier for them to receive the care they need,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Motorcyclist killed in Wright County, Mo. crash
Mountain Grove, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcycle rider died when he crashed his bike in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Riley Picard, 20, from Mountain View, drove off Highway 95 and hit a tree. The crashed happened 12 miles north of Mountain Grove around 4:40 pm.
thecomeback.com
Eli Drinkwitz asks Missouri fans to make ‘sacrifices’ for packed stadium
While much of the SEC talk centers around the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, the Missouri Tigers are hoping to make some noise through the remainder of the season. And that begins with a big crowd on Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Tigers...
krcgtv.com
Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
KOMU
Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator
MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
houstonherald.com
TCMH board learns of doctor signing, other staffing hires
The Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a three-year contract with Kristina Grant, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician, board members heard at their monthly meeting on last Tuesday. Grant is a second-year resident at the Monument Health Family Medicine Residency in Rapid City, S.D. She will join TCMH...
BET
Several Black Faculty Members Quit The University Of Missouri
At least nine Black faculty members quit the University of Missouri this year. . According to The Colombia Missourian, data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs reveals last year there were 92 Black faculty members. In 2022, that number dropped to 83. Additionally, Black faculty dropped to 3.73% from 4.16% in 2021.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
The historic Reed Log House built in 1857 represents early settler days in Missouri and still stands
Reed Log House, Shannon County, Missouri in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. This historic house is interesting to me because of the vertical board siding and the stone foundation. The Reed Log House has also been referred to as Macy Cabin, Prather House, or Keller House. It's located near Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County along the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The house is an example of a pioneer log dwelling. In 1991, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
abc17news.com
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
houstonherald.com
Houston man succumbs to injuries sustained in crash
A Houston man succumbed Sunday night to injuries sustained in an accident Oct. 23 east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. William W. Schmidt, 82, was operating an UTV that pulled into the path of a car. He passed away at Cox South. Next of kin has been notified.
Comments / 0