Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: West Plains Boys Basketball

West Plains has quietly been one of the most consistent teams in the Ozark Conference despite being one of the smallest programs. The Zizzers have been over .500 in eight of the last 11 seasons, but they haven’t won a district championship. And, with three players with starting experience and seven total lettermen returning, this group is talented enough to compete for a district title.
WEST PLAINS, MO
threeriverspublishing.com

Marching Wildcats win at Missouri State

Congratulations to the Cuba High School band and drill team for their wins on Saturday, October 28, at the Missouri State University Homecoming parade. This was their last competition of the season, and they took first in their class and two overall awards, including Outstanding Precision and Outstanding Musical Sound, and had the high score of the morning so they also placed first overall.
CUBA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Athlete of the Week: Dakota Windsor, Lebanon Swimming

Lebanon’s Dakota Windsor has been dominant in the pool. Windsor earned all-state in four events a year ago and has bigger plans for his final state meet this season. At the Ozark Conference swim meet, Dakota Windsor was hard to miss. “We actually found [the panda mascot head] in...
LEBANON, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Waynesville Girls Basketball

The Waynesville Lady Tigers fielded a young team and struggled in the win column last season, but coach Brittany Matlock is encouraged by the strides her team has made heading into 2022-2023. “Our team did a great job of working through all of the challenges that were thrown their way,”...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

South Point Elementary locks down

South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
WASHINGTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Regional Expands Outreach in Eldon & Laurie

Lake Regional Health System announces an expansion of its specialty care in Eldon and Laurie. Patients in these areas now have greater access to heart care and pulmonology. “Specialist outreach brings our services to more patients, making it easier for them to receive the care they need,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations.
ELDON, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist killed in Wright County, Mo. crash

Mountain Grove, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcycle rider died when he crashed his bike in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Riley Picard, 20, from Mountain View, drove off Highway 95 and hit a tree. The crashed happened 12 miles north of Mountain Grove around 4:40 pm.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Residents of Missouri District 10 to vote for a new senator

MISSOURI - Residents of Missouri Senate District 10 will vote for a new state Senator on Tuesday. Republican Travis Fitzwater or Libertarian Catherine Dreher will replace Republican Sen. Jeanie Riddle, who hit her term limit in the Missouri General Assembly. Fitzwater has served in the Missouri House as the representative...
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

TCMH board learns of doctor signing, other staffing hires

The Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a three-year contract with Kristina Grant, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician, board members heard at their monthly meeting on last Tuesday. Grant is a second-year resident at the Monument Health Family Medicine Residency in Rapid City, S.D. She will join TCMH...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
BET

Several Black Faculty Members Quit The University Of Missouri

At least nine Black faculty members quit the University of Missouri this year. . According to The Colombia Missourian, data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs reveals last year there were 92 Black faculty members. In 2022, that number dropped to 83. Additionally, Black faculty dropped to 3.73% from 4.16% in 2021.
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic Reed Log House built in 1857 represents early settler days in Missouri and still stands

Reed Log House, Shannon County, Missouri in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. This historic house is interesting to me because of the vertical board siding and the stone foundation. The Reed Log House has also been referred to as Macy Cabin, Prather House, or Keller House. It's located near Eminence, Missouri in Shannon County along the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The house is an example of a pioneer log dwelling. In 1991, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SHANNON COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston man succumbs to injuries sustained in crash

A Houston man succumbed Sunday night to injuries sustained in an accident Oct. 23 east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. William W. Schmidt, 82, was operating an UTV that pulled into the path of a car. He passed away at Cox South. Next of kin has been notified.
HOUSTON, MO

