ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: The Fed’s key issue, Europe’s inflation

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

___

Key issue as Fed meets this week: When to slow rate hikes?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what’s expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate — its fourth straight. Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes, which are intended to cool the worst inflation in four decades but are also raising the risk of a recession. At a news conference Wednesday after the Fed’s latest meeting, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Doing so would give officials time to assess the impact of the hikes.

__

Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. One proposal would make some users pay if they want to keep a blue check mark on their profile. Twitter has historically used the mark to verify higher-profile accounts, including Musk’s, so that other users know it’s really them. Critics have derided the mark as an elite status symbol. Musk has invited a group of tech-world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company’s transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff.

__

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation just keeps punishing the European economy. Annual price increases hit another record in October at 10.7%. That’s the highest since statistics started in 1997. The big reason: higher prices for natural gas, oil and electricity. And that has been fueled above all by cutbacks from Russia over the war in Ukraine. High inflation is draining money from consumer wallets and purses that they now can’t spend in stores. The result is that growth figures are not so great either. The economy grew 0.2% in the July-September period, and many economists say a recession can’t be far behind.

___

Salary transparency laws aim to combat pay disparities

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening. New York will require employers as of Nov. 1 to disclose “a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised,” according to the city’s Commission on Human Rights. Similar salary transparency laws are being adopted by a small but growing number of cities and states across the country in an effort to address pay disparities for women and people of color.

___

Stocks slip, but still end up with big gains for October

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, but major indexes still wound up with big gains for October, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976. The broader S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, had its first monthly gain since July, as did the Nasdaq composite. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Monday, and the Dow lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq pulled back 1%. Investors this week will be watching for another jumbo interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve and the government’s monthly report on the job market. Starbucks is among the companies reporting earnings this week.

___

AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to raise the possibility of imposing a ‘windfall tax’ on oil companies if they don’t boost domestic production. This comes as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. The White House says Biden will deliver remarks on Monday to respond ”to reports over recent days of major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people.” A person familiar with the matter said Biden will float imposing a tax on the profits of energy companies, as he seeks to pressure them to lower prices for consumers. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden’s remarks.

___

UN labor agency: Ukraine war, other crises take toll on jobs

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. labor agency is warning that job vacancies and employment growth are expected to decline worldwide in the fourth quarter. The International Labor Organization says the war in Ukraine and “multiple and overlapping crises” have led to inflation, declining real wages, higher debt and yawning inequality. The 10th edition of ILO’s monitoring report on the world of work released Monday says that after a rebound from a pandemic slump early this year, the situation has deteriorated. The number of hours of work have dropped by 1.5% -- or the equivalent to a “deficit” of 40 million full-time jobs.

___

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.

___

The S&P 500 fell 29.08 points, or 0.7%, to 3,871.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 128.85 points, or 0.4%, to 32,732.95 The Nasdaq dropped 114.31 points, or 1%, to 10,988.15. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies slipped 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,846.86.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

European Central Bank leader doubles down on rate increases

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank underlined the bank’s determination to fight rampant inflation with more interest rate increases on top of record hikes, saying Friday that “our job is far from being completed” and that even a mild recession would not be enough to bring rising prices back under control. ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a lecture at the central bank of Estonia that “we will not let high inflation become entrenched” by allowing expectations of higher prices to become baked into wages and costs, creating a spiral of ever-higher inflation. She said central bankers must be “prepared to take the necessary decisions, however difficult, to bring inflation back down — because the consequences of letting too-high inflation become entrenched would be much worse for everyone.” Lagarde indicated that the rapid pace of increases in the bank’s benchmarks at the July 21, Sept. 8 and Oct. 27 meetings was not the end of the effort to snuff out inflation that has hit a record 10.7% in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, where the ECB decides monetary policy.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Payrolls Defy Fears and Jump by 261,000 in October

The American economy added 261,000 jobs in October, the Department of Labor announced Friday. The payroll numbers were higher than some predicted, but the rate of unemployment—which rose to 3.7 percent—got slightly worse, despite remaining near a 50-year low. The news comes after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates yet again in a bid to counter inflation. The central bank on Wednesday signed off on its fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase, with benchmark borrowing rates moving to a range of between 3.75 percent and 4 percent after a year at 0 during the pandemic.Read it at CNBC
The Associated Press

Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data

Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week’s midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal Reserve will all be scouring the latest U.S. jobs data for signs that the job market is cooling or that wage growth has slowed. The Fed, in its attempt to choke persistent, four-decade high inflation, raised its benchmark short-term borrowing rate on Wednesday by another three-quarters of a point. It was the fourth consecutive “jumbo” increase this year, pushing the central bank’s interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. Other government data released this week hinted that the job market is still too tight for the Fed to consider easing up on rate increases. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that the number of job openings unexpectedly rose in September to 10.7 million. On Thursday, Labor Department data showed that layoffs were still at a relatively low level.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Climate negotiations: 30 years of melting hope and US power

The United States helped forge two historic agreements to curb climate change then torpedoed both when new political administrations took over. Rich and poor nations squabbled about who should do what. During that time Earth warmed even faster. Hope melted, along with 36 trillion tons of ice, scientists calculate. Since...
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Officials: Saudis tell US that Iran may attack the kingdom

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials said Tuesday. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the Biden administration is criticizing Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemning it for sending hundreds of drones — as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. “We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” the National Security Council said in a statement. “We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region.” Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Iran’s mission to the United Nations.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Roberts gave the committee until Nov. 10 to respond. The chief justice handles emergency appeals from the nation’s capital, where the fight over Trump’s taxes has been going on since 2019.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

President: Moldova will defy Russian pressure, stay pro-West

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — President Maia Sandu of Moldova pledged Tuesday to keep her country on a pro-Western course and as a firm supporter of Ukraine despite struggling under pressure of what she called Russia’s energy and political “blackmail.”. “I want everyone to know that Moldova choses...
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said a recent decision by...
The Associated Press

Expert panel: Germany risks missing 2030 climate goals

BERLIN (AP) — Germany risks missing its climate targets for 2030 despite plans to sharply ramp up renewable energy, a government-appointed expert panel warned Friday. Europe’s biggest economy aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% from 1990 levels by 2030. The five-member panel said...
The Associated Press

German chancellor’s China visit sparks debate at home

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The timing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s imminent trip to China and what signals he will give to Beijing have raised questions at home, a German member of the European Parliament said Thursday. Reinhard Butikofer of the Green Party, which is part of the...
The Associated Press

Japan to keep stake in Russian energy project in Sakhalin

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese consortium has decided to retain its stake in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and is set to notify Moscow, moving to secure stable energy supplies for resource-scarce Japan. “It’s an extremely important project,” Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi...
The Associated Press

Iran marks 1979 US Embassy takeover amid nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Friday marked the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as its theocracy faces nationwide protests after the death of a 22-year-old woman earlier arrested by the country’s morality police. Iranian state-run television aired live feeds of various commemorations around the country, with some in Tehran waving placards of the triangle-shaped Iranian drones Russia now uses to strike targets in its war on Ukraine. But while crowds in Tehran looked large with chador-wearing women waving the Islamic Republic’s flag, other commemorations in the country appeared smaller, with only a few dozen people taking part. Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking to people gathered in front of the former U.S. Embassy, criticized those protesting the theocracy. “Anyone taking the smallest step in the direction of breaching security and riots, must know that they are stepping in the direction of enemies of the Islamic Revolution,” he said. “Americans think they can execute the plan they carried out in some countries like Syria and Libya here. What a false dream!”
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests? While some experts say each North Korean launch could cost $2 million to $10 million, others say there is no way to estimate accurately given the North’s extremely secretive nature. They say North Korea likely manufactures weapons at a much cheaper cost than other countries because of free labor and possible clandestine Chinese and Russian support. Whichever is correct, there are no signs that North Korea’s economic hardships are slowing its weapons tests. Instead, its testing spree signals that leader Kim Jong Un is determined to show he has the ability to launch nuclear strikes on South Korea and the United States in order to wrest future concessions. Here is a look at the financial dimensions of North Korea’s missile tests.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy