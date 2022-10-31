Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs
The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby.
WHNT-TV
News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2
The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
WHNT-TV
Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi
The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water.
WHNT-TV
New Trail Opens for Hikers & Bicyclists
The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County.
WHNT-TV
Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors
The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope.
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
WHNT-TV
Tuscumbia Man Charged in Dog Fighting Investigation
A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-cruelty-related charges following a recent investigation.
WAFF
Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
WHNT-TV
Many New Restaurants Now Open in Town Madison
Another business has opened its doors over at Town Madison. Taco Mama opened today, joining other recently opened businesses like Prohibition, Panera, and Chipotle.
WAAY-TV
From cotton to concrete: How new developments in Madison County are impacting farmers
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. Farmers in Hazel Green say new developments are changing the landscape — and their business. "I've been here my whole life, and this is — workwise, this...
One person killed in Decatur house fire Friday morning
A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.
Death investigation in South Huntsville early Thursday morning
Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
Habitat For Humanity Helps Families Build Homes
Habitat for Humanity helps those in need by providing new homes at affordable rates for middle to lower-class working families.
WAAY-TV
Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama
The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
‘Unconstitutional’ policies caused fatal police shooting in Alabama, lawyers say
The City of Huntsville continues to defend a former police officer serving time for murder after he was convicted of shooting and killing a man in 2018.
WHNT-TV
Heavy Police Presence on Bob Wallace Avenue
Authorities arrested a man on felony warrants on Tuesday.
Blakely files for rehearing after appeal denied in September
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted of theft and ethics charges last year, is asking an Alabama appeals court to once again consider his appeal.
WAFF
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers, armored vehicles and the FBI descended on a street in Madison on Wednesday. Loud booms could be heard coming from a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.”
WAFF
District Attorney’s office: Madison Co. deputy shot Gurley man in self-defense
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County District Attorney’s office confirmed on Wednesday it will not prosecute a deputy who shot a man. The confirmation comes nearly one year after that shooting occurred. In November 2021, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Gurley. The deputies on the...
WHNT-TV
Man Charged in Huntsville Murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged Ronnie Cupps with murder after his wife was found deceased at a residence in the 2000 block of Boardman Street on Sunday.
