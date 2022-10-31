ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
WHNT-TV

Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs

The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory Hagan and Republican Phillip Rigsby. Arts Huntsville and Orion Amphitheater Teaming up …. Now that the pumpkins can be put away, it’s time...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

News 19 Gives a Deep Dive on State Amendment 2

The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure. The Amendment would allow the state, a county, or a municipality to grant federal award funds or any other source of funding designated for broadband infrastructure.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi

The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Local Students Collecting Water for Jackson Mississippi. The students at Sheffield Junior High School are working with a local nonprofit to collect bottled water. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Trail Opens for Hikers & Bicyclists

The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. The Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge provides 35,000 acres of wetlands and wildlife habitat in Morgan County. Alabama House District 25 Up for Grabs. The race for Alabama House District 25 is between Democrat Mallory...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors

The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope. Local Organization Hosts Health Fair for Rural Seniors. The Care Center partnered with seniors' organizations to host a health fair in New Hope. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A local bakery is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Tuscumbia Man Charged in Dog Fighting Investigation

A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-cruelty-related charges following a recent investigation. Tuscumbia Man Charged in Dog Fighting Investigation. A Tuscumbia man is facing several counts of animal-cruelty-related charges following a recent investigation. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A local bakery is just one of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders. On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County. The proposed benefits would include...
LEXINGTON, AL
WHNT-TV

Many New Restaurants Now Open in Town Madison

Another business has opened its doors over at Town Madison. Taco Mama opened today, joining other recently opened businesses like Prohibition, Panera, and Chipotle. Another business has opened its doors over at Town Madison. Taco Mama opened today, joining other recently opened businesses like Prohibition, Panera, and Chipotle. Alabama House...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Habitat For Humanity Helps Families Build Homes

Habitat for Humanity helps those in need by providing new homes at affordable rates for middle to lower-class working families. Habitat for Humanity helps those in need by providing new homes at affordable rates for middle to lower-class working families. Mason Dixon Bakery Participates In ‘Shop Local-Oply’. A local...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama

The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Heavy Police Presence on Bob Wallace Avenue

Authorities arrested a man on felony warrants on Tuesday. Authorities arrested a man on felony warrants on Tuesday. Local Nonprofit Collects Childcare Items For Moms …. The nonprofit Mommy Love spent Saturday collecting much-needed items for moms and moms-to-be, including diapers, wipes, books, and toys. Doctors Say Beware of Triple-Demic.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers, armored vehicles and the FBI descended on a street in Madison on Wednesday. Loud booms could be heard coming from a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.”
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Charged in Huntsville Murder

The Huntsville Police Department has charged Ronnie Cupps with murder after his wife was found deceased at a residence in the 2000 block of Boardman Street on Sunday. The Huntsville Police Department has charged Ronnie Cupps with murder after his wife was found deceased at a residence in the 2000 block of Boardman Street on Sunday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy