Elizabeth Debicki has called for The Crown's critics to "move on" after Netflix added a disclaimer to the latest trailer. The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of the late Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of the controversial show - which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth and is inspired by real events - but she has called for people to speak about the "creative endeavour" of the programme rather than how closely it resembles real life.

2 DAYS AGO