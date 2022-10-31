ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

1 detained after barricade situation on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a barricade situation, Charleston Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male has been detained. A “large police presence” responded to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. after someone called about a family member threatening to harm himself. Lieutenant Corey Taylor says they were also reports that the male had a weapon in his hand.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
counton2.com

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Mobile home seriously damaged in Colleton County fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County was severely damaged Thursday morning in a fire. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a passerby called shortly before 8:00 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Tanner Lane. Crews arrived minutes later and began an attack.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Benedict and Wrinkles

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday. This week our fluffy friends are brought to you by Dorchester Paws. It is currently the shelter’s “Adopt a Senior” month, so what better time than to take home Benedict and Wrinkles!. Up first is Benedict. He...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s mayor is being challenged for his seat in the November 8 general election. Mike Delaney hopes to unseat incumbent Greg Habib. Delaney is a retired Navy commander and said he is running for mayor because he simply does not like how the city is growing. “I’d like to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
GEORGETOWN, SC

