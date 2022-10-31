Read full article on original website
live5news.com
1 detained after barricade situation on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a barricade situation, Charleston Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male has been detained. A “large police presence” responded to the 1000 block of Oakcrest Dr. after someone called about a family member threatening to harm himself. Lieutenant Corey Taylor says they were also reports that the male had a weapon in his hand.
1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff
The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their injuries don't appear life-threatening, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. The post 1 Injured In Summerville Shooting: Berkeley County Sheriff appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Police respond to incident on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
live5news.com
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
Widow of slain Rev. Clementa Pinckney sues Facebook, Russian oligarch, says online radicalization led to Charleston massacre
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIAT) — As the massacre in Charleston began on June 17, 2015, Jennifer Pinckney did all she could to protect her daughter. She said she locked the door to her husband’s office, where she and her daughter happened to be when the shots rang out. Then – together – the two hid under […]
NCPD seized three dozen illegally carried guns in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Wednesday the seizure of three dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 36 illegally or unlawfully carried guns in the month of October. The seizures resulted in 32 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than […]
maritime-executive.com
Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston
A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
wpde.com
'Happy birthday to you!': Birthday girl gets surprise song at Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — If a trip to the Coastal Carolina Fair wasn't enough of a blast for 7-year-old Charleigh on her birthday, getting serenaded by a group of strangers must have been the cherry on top. Charleigh and her family were getting ready to leave the fair when...
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
WMBF
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In newly filed court documents, the state’s attorney general has provided the Alex Murdaugh defense team with critical information about the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. In a motion filed Tuesday, prosecutors specify that Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were...
counton2.com
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
live5news.com
SC contractor arrested again on fraud charges after Live 5 investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A contractor at the center of complaints for stealing thousands of dollars was arrested again on Wednesday morning, after a Live 5 investigation. Don Geddes and his wife first told their story back in July. They live on James Island and hired Travis Tardiff to redo their back deck. Geddes said the job was supposed to cost $15,000; they wrote him a check for $7,500 but said the job was never done.
counton2.com
Mobile home seriously damaged in Colleton County fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County was severely damaged Thursday morning in a fire. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a passerby called shortly before 8:00 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Tanner Lane. Crews arrived minutes later and began an attack.
live5news.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Benedict and Wrinkles
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday. This week our fluffy friends are brought to you by Dorchester Paws. It is currently the shelter’s “Adopt a Senior” month, so what better time than to take home Benedict and Wrinkles!. Up first is Benedict. He...
Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s mayor is being challenged for his seat in the November 8 general election. Mike Delaney hopes to unseat incumbent Greg Habib. Delaney is a retired Navy commander and said he is running for mayor because he simply does not like how the city is growing. “I’d like to […]
live5news.com
Deputies: Ladson shooting sends 1 to hospital
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Ladson area. It happened on Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim of the shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp....
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Charleston 2022 SC: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Charleston this year? This post covers Christmas Charleston 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Charleston, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim in N. Atlantic Blvd shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a North Charleston shooting early Monday morning. Ray Brown, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the shooting, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs...
WMBF
17-year-old charged after fight at Georgetown High School, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A teenager is facing charges after a fight at a Grand Strand high school this week. The Georgetown Police Department said the incident happened during lunch on Wednesday at Georgetown High School. The 17-year-old, who was not identified, is being charged with simple assault and battery.
Highest-rated bars in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over […]
