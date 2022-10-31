ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
BGR.com

3 hidden iPhone features in iOS 16 that Apple kept secret

IOS 16 has been out for over a month. Most iPhone users have had plenty of time to explore all of the new features and quirks of Apple’s update. That said, even a month later, there is a chance that you haven’t discovered everything iOS 16 has to offer. Shortly after Apple rolled out its update, we told you about 8 hidden iOS 16 features worth checking out. Those were just the tip of the iceberg, so we thought we’d share a few more.
techunwrapped.com

This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon

Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
techunwrapped.com

This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you

In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
CNET

How to Take a Really, Really, Really Long Screenshot on Your iPhone

Everyone knows how to take a screenshot on their iPhone. You push in the volume up and side buttons and voila! You've captured exactly what's on your screen -- nothing more, nothing less. However, that may not always be enough, especially if you're trying to capture anything that extends above or below what you can see on your screen.
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
ZDNet

The best tablets to gift this holiday season (including one as low as $89)

Trying to find the right tablet as a gift or to treat yourself can be a chore. You can choose between an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy; an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet for basic tasks, or a top business device from Microsoft's Surface Pro range.
PC Magazine

Grab 2 Copies of Microsoft Office 2021 for Less Than $75

If you've been holding off getting a copy of Office for your own household, now's the time to act: Get two lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office Home & Business for less than $75. This offer is for the latest version of Microsoft Office, which PCMag called "the best set of...
Fstoppers

The New Canon EOS R6 Mark II: Are These Upgrades Worth Its Price?

Canon has just released the new Canon EOS R6 Mark II, and it looks like a rather impressive camera. Check out these first impressions to see if this new, upgraded model is a genuine step-up and worth your money. Canon is going full steam ahead with its mirrorless ecosystem. New...
Digital Trends

Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale

This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
Cult of Mac

Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories

Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
techunwrapped.com

It’s that easy to know which WiFi band you’re connecting to

When browsing the Internet wirelessly, we can do it both through the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. It is important to choose well which one to use, since that can be decisive in achieving greater speed and stability. . In this article we are going to explain how you can easily know what Wi-Fi band are you connected to. This way you will know if it is convenient for you to change to another one to have a better connection.

