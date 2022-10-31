Read full article on original website
WSLS
One dead, four hurt after crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Franklin County. VSP said the crash happened on Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway, south of Henry Road. A 2008 Ford F250 was going north when it went...
Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
WDBJ7.com
Driver hurt in collision with school bus; no one on bus hurt
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported from students or the driver of a school bus involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened while the bus was at a stop on Route 220 near Ikenberry Orchard in Botetourt County; the bus was hit by another driver whose car ended up lodged under the bus. One person in that vehicle was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to Botetourt Fire & EMS.
WDBJ7.com
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke woman charged with reckless driving after fatal crash; VSP
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say a woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal crash in Franklin County. Troopers say the crash happened on Monday Oct. 31 at 7:47 p.m. on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road. VSP reports a Ford F250 was travelling north when it entered a curve and ran off the right side of the road. After running off the road the truck went down an embankment, through a creek and then struck a tree.
cbs19news
One killed, two hurt in weekend crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
WSLS
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
WDBJ7.com
Carjackers sought after car stolen at gunpoint in Bedford County
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A car was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday in Bedford County, and the sheriff’s office is still looking for it and the carjackers’ car, as well as the robbers. Deputies were called about 12:45 a.m. to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market in Forest. The victim...
WSLS
Fire at Lynchburg Shell gas station leaves more than $75,000 in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE. A fire at a Lynchburg gas station has left more than $75,000 in damages, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department. At about 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov.2), authorities were called to the Stop In Shell gas station on 7719 Timberlake Road. Once on scene, crews...
WSET
Man charged with 'brutal murder' of Roanoke woman found shot dead in parking lot
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A murder on October 8 left Elizabeth Hensley dead and her murderer on the loose, according to law enforcement. It was more than two weeks before 47-year-old Matthew Griffin was arrested on October 24. Griffin was charged with second-degree murder on November 4. On...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder
(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Shed burns to the ground
At 1:19 p.m. Oct. 16, the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Forest Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Squad 7, Medic 14-1 with the Bedford County Fire and Rescue ) and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Nightingale Drive in Bedford County for report of a structure fire.
WDBJ7.com
Three of four abandoned puppies found dead in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whomever abandoned four puppies, three of which were found dead. About 10 a.m. November 2, deputies were notified about four puppies having been abandoned. The dogs had been left inside an animal carrier and abandoned in a field near the 6000 block of Dyers Store Road in Martinsville.
WSET
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck gets stuck on 5th Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An oversized load truck is stuck on 5th Street near Park Avenue. The truck got stuck while driving up the hill, according to the owner of B&R Pilot Service. Bee Line Towing is on the scene. Although drivers will need to find alternate routes, the...
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 79-year-old woman has been identified as the person found dead after a house fire in Martinsville in October, according to a spokesperson for the city. The remains of Rita Cox Sands were found by crews fighting the fire on Forest Street October 14. The cause...
WSET
Danville mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one man dead made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Danville Police said 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested on Tuesday morning in North Carolina. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail...
WDBJ7.com
One man hurt in Halloween shooting in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night. Police say they responded at 10:37 p.m. to the area of Cabell and Amherst Street for a report of shots fired and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to Lynchburg...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co. after traffic stop
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A vehicle spotted in Amherst Co. without proper registration led to the uncovering of bags of drugs on a suspect last week. The Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle Friday during directed criminal patrols and proceeded to conduct a field investigation. They found a woman who was a passenger and initially provided a false social security number, according to the sheriff’s office. She was identified as Amberlee Maria Kreutzer, 43 of Lynchburg, and had five active warrants on file.
