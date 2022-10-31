BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported from students or the driver of a school bus involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened while the bus was at a stop on Route 220 near Ikenberry Orchard in Botetourt County; the bus was hit by another driver whose car ended up lodged under the bus. One person in that vehicle was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to Botetourt Fire & EMS.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO