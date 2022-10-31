ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiting, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxcountyradio.com

Two Injured in Crash Near Rock Valley

Two people were injured in a crash near Rock Valley Wednesday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident at 3:41 pm at the intersection of 360th St. and Dogwood Ave., five miles west of Rock Valley. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley, was travelling south on Dogwood...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

One hurt in rear-end crash by Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK—One person received minor injuries about 4:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, when a pickup rear-ended a Jeep on Highway 9 south of Little Rock. Eighty-year-old Rocky Burdet Schlichter of George was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when it struck the rear of a 2021 Jeep Wrangler being driven by a female juvenile who was waiting to turn at the Marsh Avenue intersection, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One Sioux Falls man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle accident in eastern Sioux Falls. According to police spokesperson Sam Clemens, two vehicles were traveling side-by-side in the area of E 14th Street and 9th Avenue on Wednesday night when one of them, a 2015 Fiat, hit a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan off the road. The Dodge Grand Caravan hit a tree; the Fiat also left the roadway.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
1380kcim.com

Field Fire And High Winds Lead To Evacuation Of Ricketts Residents Thursday Afternoon

A large field fire this (Wednesday) afternoon in western Iowa led to the evacuation of residents of Ricketts in northwestern Crawford County. The Crawford County Emergency Management Agency announced shortly after 1 p.m. that the town of just over 100 people would be evacuated after a field of standing corn ignited north of Iowa Highway 141. Strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts at a rapid pace, and it grew out of control quickly. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from multiple local agencies were able to stop the fire before it reached the community. As of this (Wednesday) afternoon, there have been no reports of any serious injuries related to the fire. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

No one hurt; $100,000 damage to trailer

ROCK VALLEY—No one was injured, but a semi and trailer received an estimated $100,000 damage in a crash about 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, about five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Twenty-one-year-old Levi Gilon Lang of Tappen, ND, was driving a 2022 International semitruck pulling a Wilson cattle trailer...
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kscj.com

WRONG WAY DRIVER CAUSES I-29 CRASH

A WRONG WAY DRIVER WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A CRASH THAT CLOSED THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN ONAWA AND WHITING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A CAR DRIVEN BY 43-YEAR-OLD CHAD MILLER OF EDGERTON, MINNESOTA WAS DRIVING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTHBOUND LANES AND STRUCK A TANKER TRAILER CARRYING ANHYDROUS AMMONIA.
ONAWA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man

SIOUX CITY — Authorities have identified a body found in the Missouri River, but can't say for certain if it's the same man reported to have jumped into the river from a bridge more than a month ago. The body of Kyle Bottorff, 26, was discovered at about 1:30...
SIOUX CITY, IA
pipestonestar.com

Local business hit by suspected multi-state meat thieves

Two semi trucks owned by Pipestone Veterinary Services (PVS) that were reportedly stolen the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16 are thought to have been taken by Florida residents suspected of being part of a multi-state, multi-million dollar meat theft operation. According to an incident report from the Pipestone County...
PIPESTONE, MN
K92.3

Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire

A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
CHARTER OAK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls

ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
SPENCER, IA
kscj.com

FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA

WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
more1049.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Driver facing multiple charges after hit-and-run crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a hit-and-run driver’s preliminary breath test came back more than four times the legal limit. Shiloh Kalinay faces his fourth DUI and several other charges following a pair of hit-and-run crashes in southeast Sioux Falls. He’s accused of driving drunk, running...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man cited for meth at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 58-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Timothy John Trimble stemmed from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Laurel homicide suspect has bond revoked

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has revoked bond for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting fire to their homes this summer. Upon a state request, County Judge Douglas Luebe on Wednesday ordered Jason Jones held without bond while awaiting trial. Luebe had previously set bond at $5 million.
LAUREL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy