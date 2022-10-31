Read full article on original website
How to Correctly Fill Out and Submit Mail Ballots in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - So far, more than 1.4 million Pennsylvanians have requested a mail-in or absentee ballot, with over 900,000 already returned. Having some familiarity helps with voting by mail, especially if it’s your first time. Completing and returning your mail ballot can be done in just a few easy steps.
New York State Board of Elections said voters should feel confident in the election process
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- As election day gets closer, the New York State Board of Elections emphasized that voters should feel confident in the voting process. John Conklin, Director of Public Information for the New York State Board of Elections, said there is a checks and balances process including election inspectors and audits.
Voters guide to New York elections
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Election day is less than a week away and New Yorkers have a lot to vote for on this year's ballot. The statewide races include the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller. New Yorkers will also vote for congressional candidates, state legislature and local government...
National poll worker shortages not affecting Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Counties in states like Michigan and Arizona are experiencing poll worker shortages less than a week away from midterm elections. Luckily, many counties across the Twin Tiers say otherwise. Across the Southern and Northern Tier regions, staffing up polling sites with election inspectors hasn't been too...
Utility Assistance for Low-Income Renters, Homeowners Now Available in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - If you’re worried you won't be able to afford to keep your home warm this winter, there are resources available. The annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 season, which opened yesterday and runs until April 28, 2023.
New York DMV Reminds Travelers to Get Real ID
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York DMV issued a reminder that in six months, a standard license or non-driver ID will no longer be accepted for flights within the U.S. According to the DMV, travelers will need a REAL ID, an enhanced ID, or a passport to board domestic flights starting May 3rd.
Steuben County building four wind farms: will provide energy statewide
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) -- Steuben County is currently part of a statewide project to reduce carbon emissions in energy production. Due to this project, Steuben County is now the leading county in the state in regards to renewable energy production. The Baron Winds Project and the Eight Point Wind Project...
Assistance in New York Available for Income Eligible Medicare Beneficiaries
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that more New Yorkers will be eligible for additional financial assistance in 2023 through the Medicare Savings Program. The governor's office says that the increased income-eligibility limits will help older adults and individuals with disabilities pay for health care costs...
Operation Green Light Honors Veterans
(WENY) - Started only last year in New York, the campaign to honor veterans known as Operation Greenlight has expanded to include more than 29 states and over 90 counties and municipalities across the country. Residents and businesses can participate by changing one light bulb in the entryway of their...
Hornell to Receive Funds for Water Infrastructure Improvement
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $176 million dollars in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects across the state. The governor's office says that the money aims to reduce potential risks to public health and the environment. "New York continues to provide unprecedented financial support to...
New York Issues Warnings for Consumers Ahead of Holiday Season
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - With the holiday season fast approaching, New York's Consumer Protection Division has announced a five part consumer alert series to help New Yorkers. Consumers will get tips on charity scams, credit cards, gift cards, refunds, returns and warranties. "This holiday season, it's a one-two punch for...
Home Energy Assistance Program applications open today
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Tuesday, low-income New York families who need help paying their heating bills can start applying for the Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP. This year because of higher heating costs, the value of these benefits increased. Eligible households can receive up to $976 in the heat assistance...
Western New York Fentanyl and Cocaine Ring Busted
BUFFALO, N.Y., (WENY) -- A joint local, state and federal narcotics investigation into a Western New York drug ring dubbed 'Operation Big Eight Narco' has resulted in the arrest of 14 people and seizure of large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl. New York Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement today where she stressed curbing violent crime is a top priority for her office.
Flu Season has Arrived making it vital to get the flu shot
(WENY) -- Flu season is officially underway making it a time where we as Americans need to consider getting our flu shots. "The flu shot will actually decrease your likelihood of getting influenza it doesn't make it zero it decreases it, perhaps more importantly for many folks it decreases the likelihood that you are going to need to be hospitalized and landed in an intensive care unit," says Guthrie Emergency medicine specialist, Dr. Rittenberg.
