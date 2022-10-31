(WENY) -- Flu season is officially underway making it a time where we as Americans need to consider getting our flu shots. "The flu shot will actually decrease your likelihood of getting influenza it doesn't make it zero it decreases it, perhaps more importantly for many folks it decreases the likelihood that you are going to need to be hospitalized and landed in an intensive care unit," says Guthrie Emergency medicine specialist, Dr. Rittenberg.

