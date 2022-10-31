Alamo Drafthouse celebrates the release of Enmascarado with two special movie screenings and appearance by Cinta de Oro

Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com
Mesilla Valley Maze quick and dirty review
I make the annual pilgrimage to the Mesilla Valley Maze in Las Cruces every year in October. There is a plethora of things to do and see there for all ages. They have covered pavilions and you are allowed to bring your own food and drink. You can plan on spending hours there with the kiddos and have lunch without breaking the bank. Put this place on your list of places to visit every Halloween season.
Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous
Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Jewel Box Series opens with Lustre Theatre’s original historical drama ‘NO MÁS’
The El Paso Community Foundation Jewel Box Series at the Philanthropy Theatre opens its seventh season with NO MÁS, an original drama based on a true but little-known story from El Paso’s past. Lustre Theatre gives a staged reading of Meagan O’Toole-Pitts’ original play at 2:30 p.m. Sunday,...
Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In El Paso
There will be a total lunar eclipse on Election Day, and good news lovers of celestial shows, it will be visible from El Paso and Southern New Mexico. The November 8 “Blood Moon” is not only going to be a 100% total eclipse that will turn a spectacular 100% reddish color, but it will also be visible for nearly an hour and a half.
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
El Paso’s Michael Myers Heads To The KISS-FM Studio To Apply For A Job
As previously reported, El Paso’s Michael Myers was on the hunt….. For a job in El Paso. Stephen Flores is the photographer behind the El Paso Michael Myers photo series. He had seen similar photoshoots of Michael Myers done before, but he wanted to put an El Paso twist to his series and feature iconic El Paso landmarks.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Magic of Santa’s Wonderland Continues at Cabela’s in El Paso
Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. The festivities begin this Saturday, November 5 and run through Saturday, December 24. On Saturday, Santa will arrive to Cabela’s in El Paso from the...
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens Animal Enrichment Check Presentation and Unveiling
The El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens is receiving a generous donation from the Downtown Lions Club for new enrichment toys for the lions. Zookeepers are utilizing the new enrichment toys to assist with the lion breeding process. The male lion, Hodari arrived at the El Paso Zoo on November...
El Pasoans Reveal the Paranormal Experience That Made Them a Believer
Bigfoot, UFOs, and ghosts. You either believe in their existence or you don’t. Most don’t … until they have a personal experience or encounter. We asked El Pasoans to share the experience that turned them from paranormal skeptic to a believer, and here are some of the responses we received.
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso
There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead
Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
Doggies Get Their Day! La Union Maze Ends Season with Bring Your Dog to the Maze Day
This Sunday La Union Maze is going to the dogs -- literally. The Southern New Mexico fall destination spot for many El Paso families looking for the perfect pumpkin and outdoor seasonal fun will close out the 2022 season with Bring Your Dog to the Maze Day. La Union Maze...
El Paso, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
El Paso, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The El Paso High School football team will have a game with Canutillo High School on November 04, 2022, 18:00:00.
Annual Fall Pilgrimage to the Top of Mt. Cristo Rey Moved to Mid-November
The annual organized hike by El Paso’s faithful to the 29-foot statue of Christ on the cross that sits atop Sierra de Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico has traditionally been held on the last Sunday in October for as long as I can remember. But that didn't...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Dia de los Muertos Forecast: Nice day before winds pick up!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Dia de los Muertos!💀🍬💀. Expect a high of 77 degrees just like yesterday! Enjoy the weather for today before those winds pick up tomorrow!. A cold front is expected to move in on Friday that is going to...
cbs4local.com
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
WinterFest 2022: Real Ice Rink Returns, But in New Downtown El Paso Spot
Arguably the Winterfest activity El Pasoans look forward to most is lacing up and hitting the outdoor ice-skating rink. Last year the city experimented with a synthetic ice that got quite the chilly reception. But that won’t be the case this year. You’ll be skating on "real ice" again....
cbs4local.com
El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
Tuesday Night Volleyball: Franklin, Hanks, El Paso among teams to advance to next round of playoffs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More Bi-District playoff matches took place on Tuesday night. 17 local high schools were in action hoping to punch their ticket to the next round of the playoffs. In UIL Class 6A, Franklin defeated Midland Legacy in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-22) to win the Bi-District Championship. Montwood suffered a […]
KVIA
A visit to one of the “most haunted” fire stations in the country right here in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- El Paso Firestation Number 9 is one of the most haunted fire stations in the country, according to firerescue1.com. ABC-7's Drew Cosgray went to the fire station in Central El Paso to hear about the tale. Firefighters at the station constantly hear doors open and footsteps while...
