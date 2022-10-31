ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Alamo Drafthouse celebrates the release of Enmascarado with two special movie screenings and appearance by Cinta de Oro

By EPHP Promotions
elpasoheraldpost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
elpasoheraldpost.com

Mesilla Valley Maze quick and dirty review

I make the annual pilgrimage to the Mesilla Valley Maze in Las Cruces every year in October. There is a plethora of things to do and see there for all ages. They have covered pavilions and you are allowed to bring your own food and drink. You can plan on spending hours there with the kiddos and have lunch without breaking the bank. Put this place on your list of places to visit every Halloween season.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse Will Be Visible In El Paso

There will be a total lunar eclipse on Election Day, and good news lovers of celestial shows, it will be visible from El Paso and Southern New Mexico. The November 8 “Blood Moon” is not only going to be a 100% total eclipse that will turn a spectacular 100% reddish color, but it will also be visible for nearly an hour and a half.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Magic of Santa’s Wonderland Continues at Cabela’s in El Paso

Cabela’s is proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience. The festivities begin this Saturday, November 5 and run through Saturday, December 24. On Saturday, Santa will arrive to Cabela’s in El Paso from the...
EL PASO, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near El Paso

There is a lot of love and fascination for all things spooky, creepy, and scary. This includes haunted locations and ghost stories surrounding people. Regardless if you want to explore a haunted location alone or take a friendly and informative ghost tour, you are sure to feel something strange in the air.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Spooky El Paso Hearses Brought Back From The Rolling Dead

Since Halloween is upon us, I recently wrote about some El Pasoans who have their own hearses. Here's what it took to get them looking so sharp. I posted an article about some El Pasoans that own .. and actually drive around in ... their own hearses. Not just during Halloween season mind you, ALL the time.
EL PASO, TX
High School Football PRO

El Paso, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoan to be featured in 'Jeopardy!'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoans will be featured on CBS 'Jeopardy!'. John Focht, a 4-game champion originally from El Paso will appear on the show on Nov. 3. The highly anticipated JEOPARDY! The tournament of Champions kicks off Monday. The show’s most prestigious event will be...
