Empire Sports Media

Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for the 2023 season

The New York Yankees have several big decisions to make this off-season, especially with a number of players either hitting free agency or heading to arbitration. Inconsistent performances may force general manager Brian Cashman to make some lofty changes, notably at shortstop and second base. It is clear the Bombers...
Sporting News

MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season

When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.

