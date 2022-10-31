ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ArcBest to contend with tonnage declines, cost inflation in Q4

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest saw results fall off from the second to third quarters as freight demand further slowed. Like the bulk of the trucking complex, the company will now have to navigate higher costs amid declining demand. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.80, 8...
Carriers will become own worst enemy as demand declines

Chart of the Week: Van Contract Rate Initial Report, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, OTVI.USA. Dry van truckload contract rates have fallen about 9% since the start of the summer but have slowed their rate of descent this fall, according to FreightWaves’ Van Contract Initial Report Index (VCRPM1), which is based on the linehaul-only portion of freight invoices.
Uber Freight’s EBITDA barely positive in Q3

Quarter-to-quarter comparisons on the financial performance of digital brokerage Uber Freight are limited in their value now, as the review would be looking at Uber Freight before it acquired Transplace and Uber Freight after the deal was closed just about a year ago. But sequential comparisons are significant. And by...
Yellow’s tonnage declines accelerate in October

Lost volumes continue to mount as less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. rationalizes its network and overhauls operations. Tonnage during the third quarter was down 16.2% year over year (y/y), with declines easing as the quarter progressed — down 17.2% in July, 15.7% in August and 15.8% in September. However, preliminary indications for October show that tonnage was down 24% y/y.
Done deal: XPO completes spinoff of brokerage unit RXO

XPO (NYSE: XPO) shareholders received one share of RXO (NYSE: RXO) for each share held as of the close of business on Oct. 20. The shares were distributed at 12:01 a.m. EDT Tuesday. “With the spinoff complete, XPO and RXO have both launched from positions of strength as independent public...
The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
It's Worse Than a Recession... And It's Already Here

Editor's note: Our colleague Dan Ferris says we're at a unique moment in history. It will lead to incredible opportunities for investors – but not until the pain is over. In this essay, adapted from his August issue of Extreme Value, Dan covers a threat that nobody wants to face... and why he believes it has already arrived.
Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.

