No charges against officer involved in shootout on The Hill: Boulder DA

By DENNIS HUSPENI dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

The Boulder District Attorney announced Monday a Boulder Police officer acted reasonably and appropriately when he fired at a suspect already involved in a shootout in Boulder’s popular The Hill neighborhood early Oct. 2.

Officer Eric Stephens fired his 9 mm service gun at Zakiyy Saadiq Lucas, 22, early that Sunday morning after witnessing Lucas “fire one round from his firearm” on Pennsylvania Avenue near 13th Street. Investigators from the Boulder Critical Incident Team were unable to determine if Lucas was hit by a bullet from Stephens’ gun, or by a .45-caliber handgun allegedly fired by Ajay Sharma, 18. Both suspects face felony charges of attempted murder.

“However, based on the timing that Mr. Lucas sustained the wound, and the location at the time he was shot, it is probably that Officer Stephens fired round that entered and exited Mr. Lucas’ right arm,” according to the report.

“This incident could have ended much worse, for everyone involved and for the community members in the area,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty wrote in the report. “The law enforcement officers responded quickly and demonstrated real courage. … Based on our office’s review, it is clear that Officer Stephens acted lawfully and was legally justified in his response to the actions of Mr. Lucas.”

Stephens and Officer Dan Colwell were on their way to a nuisance call at an area fraternity house when they heard a call for a “fight involving firearms,” according to the report. They started running that way.

“As Officer Stephens turned the corner onto Pennsylvania Avenue running eastbound, he saw Mr. Lucas fire one round from his firearm,” according to the report. “Mr. Lucas had his back to Officer Stephens and Officer Colwell. Officer Stephens saw the muzzle flash and heard the round fired in an easterly direction towards 13th Street. Officer Stephens believed this to be an active-shooter situation.”

When Lucas turned and ran towards the officers, Stephens fired four times, according to the report. Lucas dropped his gun and began to run, but stopped when ordered to.

“As the officers were taking Mr. Lucas into custody, four more rounds were fired from the far east area of Pennsylvania Avenue,” according to the report.

Lucas later told investigators “that he should not have had the firearm and that he was shooting at the other parties who were trying to hurt his friend.”

Investigators from the Longmont Police and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Stephen, a four-year veteran of Boulder Police. He formerly worked as a jail deputy for the Denver County Jail.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

