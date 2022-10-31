Read full article on original website
Karla Michael Trevino
2d ago
if its in the time limit of the day..play it as loud as you want..this is america isnt it..so now folks have the right to tell ypu when and where and how loud our misic is..Sundays i can hear country..rock..spanish..all through my neighborhood..and i love it..close your windows if you dont like it
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjas.com
Nederland woman accused of causing wreck that killed her co-worker
The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old woman on a charge of Intoxication Manslaughter linked to a fiery wreck in Beaumont that killed a co-worker. If convicted of the 2nd degree felony, Abshire could face the possibility of 2-20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Beaumont man indicted for murder of minister found 'badly burned' after house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont man accused in the murder of a Beaumont minister who was found dead in his home following a house fire early in October has been formally indicted on the charge. Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, just over a...
Mom now says investigators 'evaluating bullet wound' in body of Lumberton man who died in 2018
LUMBERTON, Texas — The mother of a Lumberton man, whose 2018 death was ruled a drowning, is now saying forensic investigators are currently investigating a possible bullet wound on his body. Kolby Kulhanek's mother, Susan Kulhanek and other family members watched Tuesday morning at Old Hardin Cemetery near Kountze...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
Nederland woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for death of co-worker in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old Nederland woman was indicted this week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of her 23-year-old co-worker. Carly Kay Abshire, 22, was arrested on Tuesday and has already bonded out of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first...
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
12newsnow.com
Man formerly convicted in 2010 death of woman and her daughter in Beaumont asks to be released on bond
Joseph Colone, Jr. was sentenced to death in 2017 for the 2010 murder of Mary Goodman and her daughter Brianna Goodman. His conviction was overturned in 2022.
fox4beaumont.com
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
Attorney representing family of Vidor man killed in I-10 wreck planning to file lawsuit
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney representing the family of a 32-year-old Vidor man killed in a wreck last week is planning to file a lawsuit. Johnathan Allen Droddy, 32, of Vidor, died at the scene of the wreck in Beaumont just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Man gets 10-year plea deal in connection with 2019 murder of Anthony Wilson
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is set to be sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Beaumont father. Jamirious Jantrel Gardner plead guilty to first-degree felony murder and six counts of burglary of a habitation on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was 17 when he was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the April 2019 death of Anthony Wilson.
KPLC TV
Man found guilty of killing Lake Charles man at Seattle homeless camp in 2021
Seattle, Wash. (KPLC) - A guilty verdict was returned last week in the death of 31-year-old Bradley Arabie, a Lake Charles native who was killed at a homeless camp at a Seattle Park in June 2021. Michael Sendejo, 51, was found guilty by a jury in a King County court...
'Lock those doors' : Lumberton residents fall victim to series of vehicle break-ins
LUMBERTON, Texas — A neighborhood in Lumberton experienced a series of car break-ins, leaving residents with stolen money, checks and even firearms. It happened on Friday, October 28th in the early morning hours. Lumberton police tells 12News a man wearing a black hoodie hit a number of homes on...
KFDM-TV
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
8-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl injured after Saturday shooting in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a Saturday shooting left an 8-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl injured. It happened in the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue in the South Park area. Beaumont Police responded to the area at 9:40 p.m., after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
East Texas News
Livingston man arrested on warrants
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest of a man with active warrants, and levied multiple charges on him last week. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies were patrolling in the Dam B area on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7 a.m. and made contact with Jason Clowers, a 44-year-old Livingston man. The deputies came upon him at the Bar Pits Boat Ramp site, and Weatherford said that while they spoke with the subject, they learned he had active warrants out for his arrest in both Polk and Hardin counties.
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
bluebonnetnews.com
Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland
After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
1 Person Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dayton (Dayton, TX)
According to the Dayton Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dayton on Monday. The crash happened in the 5900 block of SH 146 south at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, a GMC Yukon, an Infinity SUV, and two other vehicles were involved in the collision. The driver...
Comments / 14