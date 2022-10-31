Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of Canada not ruling out another oversized hike to fight inflation
OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada has not ruled out another oversized interest rate hike to fight sky-high inflation, governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday, acknowledging Canadians feel "ripped off" by fast rising prices.
Martin Lewis reveals how much mortgages will rise after interest rate hike
Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by more than £400 after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The Money Saving Expert said tracker deals will rise by roughly £40 per month (£480/year) for every £100,000 worth of mortgage.That means someone with a £300,000 mortgage will pay £1,440 extra per year. “Existing fixes won’t change, but when they end new deals will be far costlier,” Mr Lewis said.Mr Lewis also advised savers to switch banks if they fail to pass on gains from the interest rise.“Top paying easy access savings...
kitco.com
Central banks buy record amount of gold in Q3 and large chunks are from unknown buyers
(Kitco News) Gold purchases from central banks reached a record during the last quarter, revealed the World Gold Council's quarterly report. But the caveat was that the big players remain anonymous. A total of nearly 400 tons was bought by central banks in the third quarter, the most on record....
CNBC
Bank of England sells £750 million worth of bonds at first QE unwind auction
There was little immediate market reaction to the auction result. Benchmark five-year gilt yields held broadly steady at 3.56%, 4 basis points down on the day and little changed from their level before the auction. The Bank of England received solid demand from investors on Tuesday at its first auction...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc's (DD.N) decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp (ROG.N) has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them.
BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.
US News and World Report
China Evergrande Unit Gets Notice for $4.48 Billion Loan From Shengjing Bank
(Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd. The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
ECB could start shrinking debt pile from start of 2023, Nagel says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank should start shrinking its oversized pile of government debt at the start of next year, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper, outlining an ambitious timetable for reducing an 8.8-trillion-euro balance sheet.
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again this week
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday. Jon Hilsenrath, a senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, discussed why and what this move means for the U.S. economy.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Cuts Credit Exposure to Russia
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it had reduced its credit exposure to Russia by 9% to $205 million in the third quarter. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
US News and World Report
Binance CEO Sees No Threat to Crypto From Central Banks' Digital Currencies
LISBON (Reuters) - Plans by central banks to launch digital currencies are not a threat to other cryptocurrencies as they would validate blockchain technology and build trust among sceptics, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, said on Wednesday. Most major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve,...
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
US News and World Report
BNP Paribas Profit Tops Forecast Despite Higher Costs, Debt Markdown
PARIS (Reuters) -BNP Paribas, the euro zone's biggest lender, posted a higher than expected net profit in the third quarter, with thriving trading revenue helping to offset rising costs and markdowns on some leverage financing deals. Net income for the three months to end September rose by 10.3% from a...
Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest for 14 years
Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row.The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.It will help pile around £3,000 per year on to mortgage bills for those households that are set to renew their mortgages, the Bank said.The Bank also warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.Gross domestic...
US News and World Report
Australia's 'Big Four' Banks Lift Home Loan Rates to Match Central Bank Move
(Reuters) - Australia's 'Big Four' banks will raise their home loan rates by 25 basis points this month, they said on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point interest rate hike announced by the central bank a day earlier. The move is in sync with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hike,...
HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.
