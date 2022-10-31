ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martin Lewis reveals how much mortgages will rise after interest rate hike

Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by more than £400 after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The Money Saving Expert said tracker deals will rise by roughly £40 per month (£480/year) for every £100,000 worth of mortgage.That means someone with a £300,000 mortgage will pay £1,440 extra per year. “Existing fixes won’t change, but when they end new deals will be far costlier,” Mr Lewis said.Mr Lewis also advised savers to switch banks if they fail to pass on gains from the interest rise.“Top paying easy access savings...
CNBC

Bank of England sells £750 million worth of bonds at first QE unwind auction

There was little immediate market reaction to the auction result. Benchmark five-year gilt yields held broadly steady at 3.56%, 4 basis points down on the day and little changed from their level before the auction. The Bank of England received solid demand from investors on Tuesday at its first auction...
Reuters

BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.
US News and World Report

China Evergrande Unit Gets Notice for $4.48 Billion Loan From Shengjing Bank

(Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its unit received a notice of enforcement for unrecoverable funds from Shengjing Bank Co Ltd. The bank said it failed to recover funds totalling 32.595 billion yuan ($4.48 billion), which was provided to the unit from 2020 to 2021, according to Evergrande.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

ECB could start shrinking debt pile from start of 2023, Nagel says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank should start shrinking its oversized pile of government debt at the start of next year, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper, outlining an ambitious timetable for reducing an 8.8-trillion-euro balance sheet.
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Cuts Credit Exposure to Russia

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday it had reduced its credit exposure to Russia by 9% to $205 million in the third quarter. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
US News and World Report

Binance CEO Sees No Threat to Crypto From Central Banks' Digital Currencies

LISBON (Reuters) - Plans by central banks to launch digital currencies are not a threat to other cryptocurrencies as they would validate blockchain technology and build trust among sceptics, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, said on Wednesday. Most major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve,...
US News and World Report

BNP Paribas Profit Tops Forecast Despite Higher Costs, Debt Markdown

PARIS (Reuters) -BNP Paribas, the euro zone's biggest lender, posted a higher than expected net profit in the third quarter, with thriving trading revenue helping to offset rising costs and markdowns on some leverage financing deals. Net income for the three months to end September rose by 10.3% from a...
The Independent

Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest for 14 years

Homeowners are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row.The Bank’s base rate will rise to 3% from 2.25%, its highest for 14 years, and decision makers warned that more hikes are likely.It will help pile around £3,000 per year on to mortgage bills for those households that are set to renew their mortgages, the Bank said.The Bank also warned that the UK could be on course for the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.Gross domestic...
US News and World Report

Australia's 'Big Four' Banks Lift Home Loan Rates to Match Central Bank Move

(Reuters) - Australia's 'Big Four' banks will raise their home loan rates by 25 basis points this month, they said on Tuesday, passing on the full quarter-point interest rate hike announced by the central bank a day earlier. The move is in sync with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hike,...
Reuters

HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike

HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy