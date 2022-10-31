Read full article on original website
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
wtva.com
MDOT: Check your spare tire along with time change
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — When was the last time you checked the spare tire in your car?. Many of us never think about it until we need it. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking motorists to add that to the checklist while changing the clocks this weekend. Changing...
wtva.com
Now is a good time to install a smoke detector
(WTVA) — Our days are about to get darker. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. We will "fall back" one hour which gives many of us an extra hour of sleep. Area fire departments are reminding everyone that it's a perfect opportunity to not only change your clocks but also change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
WTOK-TV
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
wtva.com
Former state transportation commissioner Dick Hall dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of longtime Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall. Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner by Governor Kirk Fordice in 1999 and remained in that position until his retirement in 2019. Before that he had already served 24 years...
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
WDSU
Mississippi families hope for resolution as bodies of asylum patients exhumed
A huge excavation process is set to start unearthing and recovering the remains from 7,000 graves. The entirety of the forgotten cemetery spans almost 12 acres across the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus. The Asylum Hill Project was created after work crews found human remains in 2012 on part...
actionnews5.com
Will you be submitting a design for the newest Mississippi license plate?
NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - For the first time in over one hundred years, the next issue of Mississippi license plates will be designed by a state citizen. Who the designer is will be left up to the state’s License Tag Commission for the Department of Revenue (DOR). “[The License...
WLOX
Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November...
New state office mapping where Mississippi homes need high-speed internet
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new office created in the last state legislative session is working to map which individual homes in Mississippi are not served by high-speed internet. The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) says it is starting to map where individual homes across the state do not have access […]
WAPT
Do you have an idea for a new Mississippi license plate? The state wants to see your design
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is looking for a new license plate design, and you can help. "We know that there are people throughout our state who have tremendous design skills," Gov. Tate Reeves said. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
WTOK-TV
Comcast providing free and discounted internet services
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Comcast is offering free and discounted internet services for Mississippians through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides eligible low-income households with a credit of up to $30 a month towards the cost of internet and mobile phone services. Alex Horwitz,...
Herald & Review
Mississippi lawmakers approve incentives for aluminum plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers met in special session Wednesday and quickly approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for an aluminum plant that is supposed to bring 1,000 jobs to the northern part of the state by 2029. Many legislators voted on the incentives without knowing the...
How Mississippians can prevent diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
wtva.com
State teachers feel more appreciated
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
Company accused of selling health insurance without license in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a cease and desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings, LLC. According to MID, the insurance agency violated Mississippi law by marketing and selling health insurance without having an insurance license. The agency also said Salvasen Holdings marketed insurance plans […]
mageenews.com
Wreck on Highway 28 West Tuesday AM
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, at approximately 8:00 AM, a two car collision occurred on Highway 28 West. According to a source at the scene, the car veered into the path of the SUV. Injuries were minor but damage to both vehicles. The driver of the SUV swerved in an attempt to voice the car.
Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP). The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
wcbi.com
Mississippi Insurance Department issues Cease and Desist order
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Insurance Department is cracking down on a company because of its business practices. The department has issued a Cease and Desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings LLC. The company is accused of marketing and selling Health Insurance without...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
