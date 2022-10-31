Read full article on original website
Supreme Court clears path for Sen. Lindsey Graham testimony
Sen. Lindsey Graham will be required to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating the effort to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state after the Supreme Court declined to intervene Tuesday. The brief order left in place a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
Legal experts: Judge ordered special monitor to “babysit” Trump after “Trump Organization II” scheme
A New York judge on Thursday agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization after prosecutors warned that the company may be trying to skirt accountability by transferring financial assets out of the state. New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who has repeatedly been accused of...
Trump signals 2024 announcement could be imminent
Former President Donald Trump is signaling he could declare a 2024 White House bid soon after the midterm elections. Trump sent his clearest signal yet that he intends to announce a reelection campaign during a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the first caucus state in the GOP primary. “I will very, very, very probably do […]
Presidential approval, election mandates and the midterm dynamic
My first taste covering House and Senate elections was in June 1980, when I arrived in Washington, D.C., to write for an obscure newsletter, The Political Report. Two years later, I covered my first midterm. The 1980 election was a blowout. Republican Ronald Reagan crushed the incumbent president, Democrat Jimmy...
An unusual argument for affirmative action: national security￼
The conservative-controlled Supreme Court appears ready to curtail the use of race in college admissions. But the federal government on Monday offered an unexpected defense of the practice: national security. The court is mulling whether to toss a 19-year-old precedent that has allowed schools to consider race as one of...
Biden on full push ahead of the midterms, but not to all the top battlegrounds
President Joe Biden has a full schedule for the final days of the midterm campaign, and on Tuesday he proved once again it is worth watching what he says to smaller crowds of donors as much as to the big rallies. Campaigning in Florida, Biden said Tuesday that Sen. Lindsey...
GOP candidates focus on border security amid high migration
Republican candidates have leaned into immigration in the 2022 midterm elections, with campaign ads displaying threatening images of the U.S.-Mexico border and pledges to enact legislation to complete former President Donald Trump’s border wall. In a recent ad, Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters stands in front of border fencing...
Rep. Lofgren lambastes Capitol Police for security lapses
A top House Democrat is questioning the U.S. Capitol Police’s efforts to protect lawmakers after the attack last week on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband at their San Francisco home. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chairperson of the House Administration Committee, wrote that the attack on Paul Pelosi and other...
At the Races: Are we there yet?
Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here. Back in June, it seemed likely that abortion would dominate the midterms. The Supreme Court had just...
Offshore energy battle looms over ‘must pass’ defense bill
One of the most underappreciated high-stakes legislative fights in recent memory — featuring some of the strangest political bedfellows — is coming soon to a lame-duck session near you. The issue: House-passed legislation attached to that chamber’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act that would require the...
Ignore the polls, and remember to breathe: Nothing about the midterms is carved in stone
If you had told me a year ago that polls would showing Democrats and Republicans within the margin of error a few days before this midterm election, I would have said you were nuts. After a couple of off-year wins for Republicans that had the Beltway press corps giddy with excitement, conventional wisdom held that a "red wave" was building, and likely to become a "red tsunami." Even sober-minded analysts saw the political environment offering at least a comfortable win for Republicans in 2022.
Final race ratings point toward escalating GOP gains
ANALYSIS — It could be a normal midterm election after all. The 2022 cycle has felt like a roller coaster at times, as we’ve seen glimmers of evidence that Democrats could buck the midterm trend. The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning abortion rights woke up apathetic Democrats, giving the party demonstrable momentum in the late summer. But Republicans are closing fast, and voters frustrated by a sputtering economy and urban crime are poised to send a message to President Joe Biden and the Democrat-controlled Congress.
The known knowns of the 2022 midterm election
Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., speaks during the Asian American Pacific Islander Democratic Caucus event at Shanghai Plaza in Las Vegas on October 22, the first day of early voting in Nevada. In the background are Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolack and Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. The results of the House Democrats' races and Cortez Masto's Senate campaign might presage what kind of nationwide results we can expect in the 2022 midterm elections. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Bills target corporate practices thwarting product repairs
After Dyani Chapman’s refrigerator broke, her landlord replaced it with a new one, a cheaper route than fixing the original. When her phone’s screen cracked, Chapman faced a similar dilemma. “When I went in and asked to get it fixed,” repairing the screen would have cost close to...
