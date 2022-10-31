Nancy Richey on Jessica Pegula's motivation, Coco Gauff's nerves, and the modern-day match-up she wishes she could have seen more of

Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
New dad Rafael Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank
PARIS — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
Tennis stars slam video of coach striking, kicking teen player: 'I can't believe what I am seeing'
A tennis coach was seen on video hitting and kicking a 14-year-old girl and the clip, posted to social media, garnered a huge reaction in the tennis world.
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula in sync with tennis, not TikTok
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were born a decade apart, which does not matter so much when it comes to playing tennis together but definitely creates a barrier when the subject is TikTok. “We don’t really notice the age difference until certain conversations come...
Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech venture
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024. Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors. While specific details on the project are few and far...
Venus Williams reflects on career in post two months after Serena plays final match at US Open
Venus Williams posted to Instagram on the 28th anniversary of her professional tennis debut, sparking conversation around her future in competitive tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
"I think he wants his first major" - Tracy Austin on Francis Tiafoe's goal following his magical US Open semifinal run
It has been a breakthrough season for Frances Tiafoe, having registered some impressive results in 2022. He reached the semifinals of the US Open, defeating 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal en route. Since then, he's managed to sustain his level and reach the final of the Tokyo Open, where...
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
SkySports
Paris Masters: Andy Murray falls to wildcard Gilles Simon as Cameron Norrie makes strong start
Andy Murray was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters. The 35-year-old had the upper hand to begin the evening and looked poised for a straightforward victory after taking the opening set, but Frenchman Simon staged a comeback, rallying back from a 5-3 deficit and winning four games in a row to claim the second.
