Nancy Richey on Jessica Pegula's motivation, Coco Gauff's nerves, and the modern-day match-up she wishes she could have seen more of

PARIS — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO