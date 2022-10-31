ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Manfred had the weakest response to the racist ads that Fox has aired during the World Series

By Andrew Joseph
If you have watched any games during the MLB postseason and World Series, odds are you’ve seen or heard a ridiculous amount of political ads during commercial breaks — after all, midterm elections are already underway. But one ad in particular has been impossible to ignore during the postseason.

Citizens for Sanity, a dark-money funded nonprofit with ties to Trump’s former White House advisor Stephen Miller, has bombarded baseball fans with a series of jarringly racist ads between innings that paint immigrants as criminals who are trying rob Americans of their way of life and assault children.

It’s straight-up garbage that has no place in the MLB postseason, and fans have been vocal in opposition to MLB, TBS and Fox about the ads. But when finally confronted about the horrible message the ads promote to a global audience, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had just about the weakest response imaginable.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times’ Bill Shaikin, Manfred declined to comment about the ads and went on to praise the league’s relationship with Fox. He said:

“Fox is a great partner of ours. I don’t think it’s fair to them to get into private conversations that we may or may not have had.”

Considering that MLB’s playing population is about 32 percent Hispanic, that is not the response you’d like to hear from any respectable commissioner. But it was telling in showing what Manfred prioritizes — money over dignity.

When the ads initially aired, For The Win reached out to Fox Sports but did not receive a response. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (formerly Turner Sports) told For The Win that the Citizens for Sanity ads were purchased through pay-TV providers for local time slots and not through TBS — the network would have declined a national ad buy for failing to meet company standards.

As expected, MLB fans were disappointed in Manfred’s response and inaction.

