Kyrie Irving: Scouting report and accolades
Kyrie Irving|#11
Position: G
Born: 03/23/92
Height: 6-2 / 1.88
Weight: 180 lbs. / 81.6 kg.
Salary: $36,934,550
SCOUTING REPORT
Best handles in the league… Impossible to defend when he’s in the zone… Can deliver in high-pressure situations… Reliable pull-up shooter from deep… Solid defender if focused… Injury prone since college year… Immense talent, but high maintenance too… Seems to value himself more than being a team player.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Rookie of the Year: 1 (2012)
All-Star: 7 (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021)
All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2019)
All-NBA 3rd Team: 2 (2015, 2022)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2012)
Olympic gold: 1 (2016)
World Cup gold: 1 (2014)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 191 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-1.75
Height with shoes: 6-foot-3.5
Standing reach: 8-foot-3
Hand width: 9.25 inches
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-4
Comments / 0