Kyrie Irving: Scouting report and accolades

 3 days ago
Kyrie Irving|#11

Position: G

Born: 03/23/92

Height: 6-2 / 1.88

Weight: 180 lbs. / 81.6 kg.

Salary: $36,934,550

SCOUTING REPORT

Best handles in the league… Impossible to defend when he’s in the zone… Can deliver in high-pressure situations… Reliable pull-up shooter from deep… Solid defender if focused… Injury prone since college year… Immense talent, but high maintenance too… Seems to value himself more than being a team player.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

Rookie of the Year: 1 (2012)

All-Star: 7 (2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021)

All-NBA 2nd Team: 1 (2019)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 2 (2015, 2022)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2012)

Olympic gold: 1 (2016)

World Cup gold: 1 (2014)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 191 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-1.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-3.5

Standing reach: 8-foot-3

Hand width: 9.25 inches

Hand length: 8.25 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-4

