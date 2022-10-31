Read full article on original website
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
Plans For Top WWE Star Reportedly Paused Due To Sami Zayn's Popularity
For the last several weeks, Sami Zayn has suddenly become one of WWE's most popular stars, due to his involvement in The Bloodline. The story of Zayn working his way into the good graces of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, much to the dismay of Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and audience reactions to Zayn are seemingly growing louder and louder. And while this is probably the most prominent Zayn has been in WWE since arriving on the main roster, it's also reportedly come at the temporary expense of his longtime friend, Kevin Owens.
Here's How the Karl Anderson/New Japan/WWE Crown Jewel Situation Was Resolved
The scheduling conflict involving Karl Anderson, WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has been resolved for this coming weekend. For those who missed it, here are the highlights — Karl Anderson (and Luke Gallows) signed a new WWE contract and arrived on Monday Night Raw on Oct. 10 despite still being the NEVER Openweight Champion in New Japan. Instead of having him stripped of the title, it was reported that Anderson and Gallows would continue to appear at New Japan events up through Wrestle Kingdom 17 next January. But even though he was booked to defend the title at the Battle Autumn event in Osaka on Saturday, Anderson was still announced for a six-man tag match at WWE's Crown Jewel in Riyadh. Anderson rejected the New Japan booking on social media while NJPW officials continued to insist the match would go on as planned. All the while, insider reports indicated WWE and New Japan were on amicable terms over the situation and that Anderson's Twitter behavior was merely a work.
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
GAME CHANGER WRESTLING SIGNS STREAMING DEAL WITH FITE+, 7 DAY FREE TRIAL AVAILABLE
The modern era’s indie wrestling phenomenon now exclusively available on FITE’s subscription service; GCW puts on more shows globally than any other pro wrestling promotion, and now you can see them live (and over 200 past events) for one low monthly rate. New York, NY (November 1, 2022)...
DREW JOINS THE TOUR: 10/31 WWE IN STUTTGART, GERMANY RESULTS
*Imperium defeated The Brawling Brutes. *Hit Row defeated Mace an Manoor. *Shotzi pinned Sonya Deville. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeated Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match. *Liv Morgan defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight. *Drew McIntyre pinned Karrion Kross. *Braun Strowman & The New...
HOW NEW DAY SPENT THEIR FLIGHT TO EUROPE, MIZ, AJ AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Says Cavaliers Will Make NBA Finals, Mitchell's A Star!. NASCAR's Corey LaJoie Hits the Ring With WWE's AJ Styles | Race For The Championship | USA Network. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
SHINSUKE NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON MATCH VS. GREAT MUTA
Yahoo Sports Japan has an article on the Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match taking place on 1/1 in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH. The article states that there were initial disagreements when Vince McMahon was still in charge, but they continued negotiations following McMahon's exit and only came to an agreement on the 26th of this month.
OFFICIAL DETAILS ON WWE'S WHEEL OF FORTUNE WEEK AND HOW YOU CAN APPLY TO COMPETE
CALL FOR CONTESTANTS: WHEEL OF FORTUNE IS LOOKING FOR WWE SUPERFANS TO PLAY ALONGSIDE WWE SUPERSTARS. Culver City, CA (October 31, 2022) – For the first time ever, Wheel of Fortune (WOF) is partnering with the WWE on a week of shows and looking for WWE superfans to spin the Wheel and solve puzzles alongside some of their favorite WWE Superstars.
WWE MAKING YOU MAD IN A GOOD WAY, PUNK’S COMMENTS WERE A BIG DEAL, INJURIES IN AEW ARE TO BE EXPECTED AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. A while back I asked the question about who the backstage version of the Undertaker for AEW should be and I asked if Sting was a possible candidate. Now, I feel compelled to ask, where is Sting? What is his status with AEW? I have to say that his pairing with Darby Allin was pretty damn good, despite getting lost in the shuffle for a while... But then something happened during the two or three months prior to his current absence; it was like the Sting from 25 years ago suddenly appeared. He seemed like he was having a blast doing rail jumping spots onto tables, and the fans were eating it up and remembered why he is an icon, THE ONE AND ONLY STING! Is he going to be back? I feel like he still has a swan song left to be sung.
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
MLW STREAMING BATTLE RIOT IV THIS THURSDAY FOR FREE ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" this Thursday, streaming the Battle Riot IV event live for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion) Kross, Jacob Fatu, MLW Tag Team Champions EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman, Lince Dorada, Sami Callihan, Little Guido, Homicide, Ken Broadway, Gangrel, Davey Richards, KC Navarro, Mr. Thomas, Arez, Microman, Mini Abismo Negro, The SAT, La Estrella, NZO, Savio Vega, Madds Kruger, Myron Reed, Matt Cross, Alex Kane, Taya Valkyrie and more.
WHAT WILL OPEN THIS WEEK'S TV EPISODE & MORE IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey will open this Thursday's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Tasha Steelz will be spotlighted on Thursday's Impact in 60 on AXS TV. Desmond Wolfe aka Nigel McGuinness will be spotlighted on 11/10. Impact Wrestling has released an official t-shirt supporting Joe...
GOOD NEWS FOR WWE - SMACKDOWN WILL NOT BE MOVED THIS WEEK
Major League Baseball opted to postpone tonight's World Series Game 3 tonight due to rain in Philadelphia. The updated schedule for the World Series will mean that Philadelphia and Houston will not play this Friday, so Smackdown will air on FOX this week. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
LUCHA LEGEND APPEARS: 10/30 WWE IN MEXICO CITY RESULTS
*There was a moment of silence and ten bell salute to Humberto Garza. *Santos Escobar pinned Dolph Ziggler. Santos' father, El Fantasma, stepped into the ring to celebrate with his son after. *Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano defeated American Alpha. *Nikki Cross won the WWE 24/7 title, then lost it...
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
NEW WWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS CROWNED
Alexa Bliss and Asuka defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
NEW TITLE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL THIS SATURDAY
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a rematch from this Monday's Raw has been added to this Saturday's 2022 WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previously announced for the event:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs....
