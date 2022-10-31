Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at the Chesapeake Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KENTA TO DEBUT FOR HOUSE OF GLORY WRESTLING IN NYC NEXT MONTH
KENTA comes to House of Glory presents REVELATION on December 17th live from NYC!. House of Glory returns on Saturday December 17th live from the NYC Arena in Queens, NY. Bell time is 8 PM EST and the show will stream live on FITE. NJPW star KENTA will make his...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NIGHT THIS SATURDAY IN WILKES-BARRE, PA, WHAT IS ADVERTISED FOR NEXT WEEK'S RAW & SMACKDOWN LOCALLY AND MORE
The announcement that the Vince McMahon investigation has ended was picked up by a ton of mainstream media outlets, including MSNBC, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.com. Locally announced for Monday's Raw is Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle, likely the dark match. Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CROWN JEWEL PRESS CONFERENCE UPDATES
As we mentioned yesterday, there is slated to be a Crown Jewel press conference tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE confirmed this morning that the conference will stream live on their social media platforms and YouTube at 10 AM EST:. We are told that beyond Roman Reigns and Logan Paul,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST LOOK AT WWE CROWN JEWEL SET
FIRST LOOK AT WWE CROWN JEWEL SET
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV REPORT
This week's action is from the 10/10 Declaration of Power event from Ryogoku Kokugikan in Japan. IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tama Tonga, with Jado vs. Jay White, with Gedo. This was a back and forth battle. Tons of near falls. Both men kick out each other's finishers. Tama goes for...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Asuka video"[Came Back] Lunch at the hotel the day after becoming tag team champions." on YouTube. 20 greatest Roman Reigns moments: WWE Top 10 special edition, Nov. 3, 2022. Battle of the Brands 2K22: Giant Problems and Tight Budgets!.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TOMORROW, FIRST MATCH SET FOR AEW IN BOSTON
Scheduled for tomorrow's live AEW Rampage on TNT from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *More...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*WWE NXT's Kiana James vs. Dana Brooke. *WWE NXT's Von Wagner and Duke Hudson vs. R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW'S BATTLE RIOT STREAMING TONIGHT AT 8 PM ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" tonight at 8 PMM EST, streaming the Battle Riot IV event from NYC's Melrose Ballroom for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 40 competitor 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion)...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PUNK'S AEW RUN, STARRCADE RETURNING AS A MAJOR EVENT?, FILMING A VON ERICH MOVIE BUT NOT IN TEXAS, SHEIK & DUGGAN BREAKING KAYFABE AND MORE
What do you say to everyone who has crapped on CM Punk's AEW run lately? Is he still with the company?. I don't say anything. I just look at the facts. Tony Khan himself said not one wrestler made AEW more money than Punk. The idea that run was some sort of failure is a complete joke, even if it looks to have ended, with the scrum and the fight, in such an incendiery manner. I was there at The First Dance and there was never a more galvanized, excited audience in the last few years than the fans assembled that night in Chicago, in my opinion. Punk worked with a lot of people and worked to elevate them and helped MJF get into the position he is currently in. Anyone who is trying to dilute that is either clueless or pissed at what went down at All Out, which is entirely their right, but, it doesn't change what Punk brought to AEW when he came there, or the massive surge in tickets and interest and merchandise sales that came with him. AEW + Punk made a LOT of fans happy and made the company money. No matter how it went to hell, the positives of the run shouldn't be forgotten in my opinion, either, no matter how at odds everyone is at this point in time, or whether the relationship goes to hell permanently. Retroactively changing what he brought to the table before All Out is silly. As of this writing, to the best of my knowledge, he remains under contract to AEW, but all signs are that sooner or later, that will be changing, unless everyone decides to sit down and work it out. The odds of THAT happening, however, are slimmer by the day.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MADE THE RIGHT MOVE WITH THE ROCK’S DAUGHTER, JR, AEW SHOULD DITCH THE POST PPV SCRUMS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Punk had just wrestled a rough twenty minute match. He wasn’t given any time to shower, was still covered in blood and had no time to eat or rehydrate after the match based on the fact he was eating muffins and pounding drinks during the press conference. Do you think that having Punk go immediately into a press conference was the best idea? Shouldn’t Tony have given him some time to recover? Do you think that may have contributed to how grumpy Punk was resulting in him going off?
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AGE OUTLAWS REUNITE & MORE AEW NOTES AND NEWS
Shawn Spears is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Spears talks about how he feels about becoming a father, dealing with the recent passing of his mother, his Flatbacks school with Tyler Breeze, goals he would like to accomplish before he retires, who he would pick on his ultimate dream roster, and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE TALENTS ARRIVE FOR CROWN JEWEL & MORE
The WWE roster has arrived in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this weekend. Drew Gulak is over in Saudi Arabia. He's been working with Logan Paul in the ring ahead of the Roman Reigns match. We are told that MVP will not be there for Omos vs. Braun Strowman. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE ANNOUNCES DETAILS ON THREE NEW TV SHOWS
During the earnings call for their 2022 Third Quarter Earnings this evening, WWE's Nick Khan revealed the following new television projects:. *A WWE "talent search" series localized for Africa as part of their new deal announced today for the Sub-Sahara African region. They will be filming in Nigeria shortly. There is no word if the project will make it Stateside.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GRUDGE TAG MATCH ADDED TO AEW RAMPAGE TONIGHT
AEW announced the following for Rampage tonight in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *More talents announced for World...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLEMANIA EVENTS WILL INCLUDE HALL OF FAME AND NXT STAND AND DELIVER
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced three additional events at Crypto.com Arena as part of WrestleMania Week in Los Angeles:. - Friday, March 31: Friday Night SmackDown/2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. - Saturday, April 1: NXT Stand & Deliver. - Monday, April 3: Monday Night Raw.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FORMER ROH CHAMPION FACING CHRIS JERICHO IS....
Former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Colt Cabana returned to AEW to challenge ROH Champion Chris Jericho, who had issued an open challenge to any former ROH Champion. This would be Cabana's first AEW TV appearance since March 2022, although he competed on AEW bouts in Germany to help promote the forthcoming AEW Fight Forever video game as well as appearances for the now-Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONY KHAN COMMENTS ON COLT CABANA'S DYNAMITE APPEARANCE
SI.com did an interview with AEW CEO Tony Khan today. He was asked about Colt Cabana's appearance on Dynamite this week. Here is the exchange. SI: On the subject of Wednesday’s Dynamite, you brought back a former Ring of Honor champion in Colt Cabana to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH title. Cabana was tag champs with CM Punk. There is speculation that Cabana’s on-screen return is a sign that Punk won’t be back in AEW. Is there truth to that, or was that match centered solely on the Jericho/ROH story line?
Pro Wrestling Insider
JEFF JARRETT COMMENTS ON JOINING AEW
Jeff Jarrett commented on officially coming on board with AEW, tweeting:.
