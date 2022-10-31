What do you say to everyone who has crapped on CM Punk's AEW run lately? Is he still with the company?. I don't say anything. I just look at the facts. Tony Khan himself said not one wrestler made AEW more money than Punk. The idea that run was some sort of failure is a complete joke, even if it looks to have ended, with the scrum and the fight, in such an incendiery manner. I was there at The First Dance and there was never a more galvanized, excited audience in the last few years than the fans assembled that night in Chicago, in my opinion. Punk worked with a lot of people and worked to elevate them and helped MJF get into the position he is currently in. Anyone who is trying to dilute that is either clueless or pissed at what went down at All Out, which is entirely their right, but, it doesn't change what Punk brought to AEW when he came there, or the massive surge in tickets and interest and merchandise sales that came with him. AEW + Punk made a LOT of fans happy and made the company money. No matter how it went to hell, the positives of the run shouldn't be forgotten in my opinion, either, no matter how at odds everyone is at this point in time, or whether the relationship goes to hell permanently. Retroactively changing what he brought to the table before All Out is silly. As of this writing, to the best of my knowledge, he remains under contract to AEW, but all signs are that sooner or later, that will be changing, unless everyone decides to sit down and work it out. The odds of THAT happening, however, are slimmer by the day.

