AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite in Baltimore, Maryland at the Chesapeake Arena:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *ROH Champion Chris Jericho vs. a former ROH Champion. *TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie Guerrero. *Renee Paquette sit-down interview with Dr. Britt...
WWE NXT REPORT: MEN'S TAG TITLE MATCH, A YEAR OF MANDY, A BAD FALL FOR TRUTH, THE SCHISM SPEAKS, AND MORE
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. NXT Men’s Champion Bron Breakker makes his way to the ring. Bron says Halloween Havoc was a monumental night for the locker room, not just him. Wes Lee became North American Champion. Julius Creed . . . Pretty Deadly interrupt Bron...
JARRETT, CABANA, SARAYA AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW strongly teased that Saraya would announce she's medically cleared to wrestle on next week's Dynamite, which one would think then leads to her vs. Britt Baker at Full Gear in Saraya's first match since December 2017. The Jeff Jarrett debut last night got a lot of attention obviously. We...
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE COVERAGE
It's Wednesday Night, and that means Ol Uncle Rat Bastard Cory Strode is off tonight for AEW Dynamite so YOU are stuck with me. Excalibur, Taz & Tony Schiavone remain our main announce team in Baltimore. Darby Allin vs.Jay Lethal. Lethal stroms the ramp and Darby meets him in the...
SAMI CALLIHAN'S WRESTLING REVOLVER JOINS FITE+ STREAMING SERVICE, MOXLEY TO APPEAR AT NOVEMBER EVENT & MORE
Sami Callihan's Wrestling Revolver is the latest promotion to sign up with the FITE+ streaming service hosted by FITE.TV:. AEW Champion Jon Moxley will be appearing at their November event:. The promotion's 12/3 event in Iowa will feature Rey Fenix vs. Zachary Wentz for the first time ever. If you...
NFL STAR LAMAR JACKSON REACTS TO CHRIS JERICHO CUTTING A PROMO ON HIM
The Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson responded to Chris Jericho cutting a promo on him during last night's AEW Dynamite in Baltimore:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR PPV LINEUP
The updated lineup for the 11/19 AEW Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
AEW TOUTS MIKE TYSON HEADING FOR RAMPAGE IN AC THIS FRIDAY
LEGENDARY BOXER MIKE TYSON RETURNS TO AEW THIS FRIDAY ON AEW: RAMPAGE. -- AEW: Rampage Airs Live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Where Tyson First Fought in 1987 -- Nov. 2, 2022 – Ahead of this Friday’s action-packed “AEW: Rampage,” AEW announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson...
UPDATED AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TOMORROW, FIRST MATCH SET FOR AEW IN BOSTON
Scheduled for tomorrow's live AEW Rampage on TNT from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ:. *Mike Tyson to appear as guest commentator. *AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match: Champion Orange Cassidy vs. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. *Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne. *More...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW Champion Jon Moxley did a long interview with Cincinnati.com discussing going to rehab, AEW, discovering non-alcoholic beer and more at this link. Next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite will be in Boston. They will tape Rampage that night. The 11/16 Dynamite will see the company return to Bridgeport, CT. The 11/18...
COMPLETE AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM MARYLAND
AEW is taping Dark - Elevation in Baltimore, Maryland currently.VSK. *Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight are the commentators. *Dasha is the ring announcer. *Abandon pinned Amy Rose, formerly of ROH with a piledriver like move that saw Abadon lock Rose's neck under Abadon's leg. *ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions...
NEW AGE OUTLAWS REUNITE & MORE AEW NOTES AND NEWS
Shawn Spears is on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. Spears talks about how he feels about becoming a father, dealing with the recent passing of his mother, his Flatbacks school with Tyler Breeze, goals he would like to accomplish before he retires, who he would pick on his ultimate dream roster, and more.
MLW'S BATTLE RIOT STREAMING TONIGHT AT 8 PM ON PRO WRESTLING TV
Major League Wrestling will kick off their new "season" tonight at 8 PMM EST, streaming the Battle Riot IV event from NYC's Melrose Ballroom for free on Pro Wrestling TV, their new streaming partner. The 40 competitor 2022 MLW Battle Riot bout, featuring Rumble like entrances, will feature Killer (Karrion)...
WHAT HAPPENED AFTER AEW DYNAMITE WENT OFF THE AIR, AEW DARK SPOILERS
After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Powerhouse Hobbs headed to the back as referee Paul Turner checked on Wardlow. Samoa Joe rolled back in the ring and he and Wardlow shook hands after recovering. Joe raised Wardlow's arm. AEW President Tony Khan came out to thank Baltimore. He introduced...
PUNK'S AEW RUN, STARRCADE RETURNING AS A MAJOR EVENT?, FILMING A VON ERICH MOVIE BUT NOT IN TEXAS, SHEIK & DUGGAN BREAKING KAYFABE AND MORE
What do you say to everyone who has crapped on CM Punk's AEW run lately? Is he still with the company?. I don't say anything. I just look at the facts. Tony Khan himself said not one wrestler made AEW more money than Punk. The idea that run was some sort of failure is a complete joke, even if it looks to have ended, with the scrum and the fight, in such an incendiery manner. I was there at The First Dance and there was never a more galvanized, excited audience in the last few years than the fans assembled that night in Chicago, in my opinion. Punk worked with a lot of people and worked to elevate them and helped MJF get into the position he is currently in. Anyone who is trying to dilute that is either clueless or pissed at what went down at All Out, which is entirely their right, but, it doesn't change what Punk brought to AEW when he came there, or the massive surge in tickets and interest and merchandise sales that came with him. AEW + Punk made a LOT of fans happy and made the company money. No matter how it went to hell, the positives of the run shouldn't be forgotten in my opinion, either, no matter how at odds everyone is at this point in time, or whether the relationship goes to hell permanently. Retroactively changing what he brought to the table before All Out is silly. As of this writing, to the best of my knowledge, he remains under contract to AEW, but all signs are that sooner or later, that will be changing, unless everyone decides to sit down and work it out. The odds of THAT happening, however, are slimmer by the day.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, which was taped in St. Louis:. *WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Rey Mysterio for the first-time ever. *Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville - No Disqualification Match. *LA Knight vs. Ricochet. *Braun Strowman faces five men. *Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya.
NEW TITLE MATCH ADDED TO WWE CROWN JEWEL THIS SATURDAY
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in a rematch from this Monday's Raw has been added to this Saturday's 2022 WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Previously announced for the event:. *WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs....
JEFF JARRETT DEBUTS FOR AEW
WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett just debuted for AEW, aligning himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Cole Karter and Satnum Singh. Jarrett referred to himself as "The Last Outlaw," the persona he had previously been using during a storyline with Effy in Game Changer Wrestling. Jarrett came out dressed as Sting before revealing himself and drilling Darby Allin with a guitar, before cutting a promo on the "delusional" AEW fan base.
KAZARIAN & JOSH ALEXANDER VS. AUSSIE OPEN, PCO AND EDDIE EDWARDS DESERT WARFARE & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Happy Godzilla Day everyone and Welcome to the Impact Wrestling on AXS TV report!. We are in Las Vegas with hosts Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt. We open up with the highlights of recent weeks. X-Division Championship Tournament: Kenny King vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. They locked up and worked over...
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Kiana James says last week, everyone was shown that while Dana got the results, she does not have the brains. Tonight will be another example why the WWE Universe should invest in Kiana James. Match Number One: Kiana James versus Dana Brooke...
