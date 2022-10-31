ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Football Ready for Next Round of Playoffs

The Wayzata football team enters the second week of the Class 6A playoffs riding a three-game winning streak. The Trojans (5-4) are coming off a 33-13 playoff victory over St. Michael-Albertville last Friday, a team they lost to in the regular season. Wayzata’s four losses are all by a touchdown...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Edges Champlin Park to Win 5AAAA Volleyball Title

The Wayzata volleyball team battled through a tough Champlin Park team to win the Section 5AAAA championship in four sets. The Trojans won the first set 28-26, lost the second 26-24, won the third set 25-23 and scored the final five points of the fourth and deciding set to win 25-20.
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Boys Soccer Falls to Woodbury in State Semifinals

The Maple Grove boys soccer team lost 4-2 to Woodbury in the state class AAA semifinals Tuesday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium. Xander Anderson started the scoring early in the match for Woodbury, chipping a shot past charging Crimson goalkeeper Holden Waldrum. Carter Sheard buried a shot into the top...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Soccer Loses in State Semifinals

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls soccer team lost 2-0 to top seed Mahtomedi in the state class AA semifinals Wednesday afternoon. The Zephyrs scored off a scramble following a corner kick late in the first half as Aynslea Ulschmid nudged the ball in for a 1-0 lead. Early in the...
MAHTOMEDI, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Breck Girls Soccer Loses in Shootout in State Semifinals

The Breck girls soccer team lost 3-2 in a shootout to St. Paul Academy in the state class A semifinals. The Spartans won the shootout 3-1. Breck scored the only goal of the first half as Lauren Strothman knocked in a loose ball after a free kick into traffic in front of the net.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three Finalists Named for Crystal City Manager

There are three finalists for the position of Crystal city manager. On Tuesday night, the Crystal city council narrowed down a pool of applicants to four finalists. One finalist withdrew from consideration, leaving three finalists that will be interviewed by the city council on Nov. 16. The city council chose...
CRYSTAL, MN
ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Boys Soccer Advances to State Title Game

The Wayzata boys’ soccer team advanced to the state class AAA championship game Tuesday morning with a 4-1 win over Andover. Mike Orlov opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal with 6:52 remaining in the first half. Charlie Piller scored with 1:39 left in the first half to...
WAYZATA, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska

BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
ANNANDALE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man accused of attacking soccer coach after game

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is accused of attacking a fill-in soccer coach and city park employee following a game last month at Armatage Park. Alexis Ruiz Benitez is charged with simple robbery for the attack in September at the park off Penn Avenue South between 56th and 58th Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonapost.com

Miller throws first pitch at Twins game

Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN

