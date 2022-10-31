Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Football Ready for Next Round of Playoffs
The Wayzata football team enters the second week of the Class 6A playoffs riding a three-game winning streak. The Trojans (5-4) are coming off a 33-13 playoff victory over St. Michael-Albertville last Friday, a team they lost to in the regular season. Wayzata’s four losses are all by a touchdown...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Edges Champlin Park to Win 5AAAA Volleyball Title
The Wayzata volleyball team battled through a tough Champlin Park team to win the Section 5AAAA championship in four sets. The Trojans won the first set 28-26, lost the second 26-24, won the third set 25-23 and scored the final five points of the fourth and deciding set to win 25-20.
Hockey player seeks communicable disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River
The Furniture and Things Community Event Center. Courtesy of City of Elk River. An 18-year-old junior hockey player went to the hospital to be tested for communicable diseases after a fellow player reportedly spat blood on his face during a game-time fight last month, according to the Elk River Police Department.
Photos: Burnsville volleyball routs Edina in Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal
The Burnsville Blaze (18-11) defeated the Edina Hornets (8-19) 25-19, 25-16, 25-19, Tuesday night in the Class 4A, Section 6 semifinal at Burnsville High School. Here are all our photos from the game.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Falls to Woodbury in State Semifinals
The Maple Grove boys soccer team lost 4-2 to Woodbury in the state class AAA semifinals Tuesday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium. Xander Anderson started the scoring early in the match for Woodbury, chipping a shot past charging Crimson goalkeeper Holden Waldrum. Carter Sheard buried a shot into the top...
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Soccer Loses in State Semifinals
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls soccer team lost 2-0 to top seed Mahtomedi in the state class AA semifinals Wednesday afternoon. The Zephyrs scored off a scramble following a corner kick late in the first half as Aynslea Ulschmid nudged the ball in for a 1-0 lead. Early in the...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
ccxmedia.org
Breck Girls Soccer Loses in Shootout in State Semifinals
The Breck girls soccer team lost 3-2 in a shootout to St. Paul Academy in the state class A semifinals. The Spartans won the shootout 3-1. Breck scored the only goal of the first half as Lauren Strothman knocked in a loose ball after a free kick into traffic in front of the net.
ccxmedia.org
Three Finalists Named for Crystal City Manager
There are three finalists for the position of Crystal city manager. On Tuesday night, the Crystal city council narrowed down a pool of applicants to four finalists. One finalist withdrew from consideration, leaving three finalists that will be interviewed by the city council on Nov. 16. The city council chose...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Boys Soccer Advances to State Title Game
The Wayzata boys’ soccer team advanced to the state class AAA championship game Tuesday morning with a 4-1 win over Andover. Mike Orlov opened the scoring with a penalty kick goal with 6:52 remaining in the first half. Charlie Piller scored with 1:39 left in the first half to...
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
News Channel Nebraska
Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska
BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
fox9.com
Minneapolis man accused of attacking soccer coach after game
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man is accused of attacking a fill-in soccer coach and city park employee following a game last month at Armatage Park. Alexis Ruiz Benitez is charged with simple robbery for the attack in September at the park off Penn Avenue South between 56th and 58th Street.
mprnews.org
As RSV surges in Minnesota, journalist Jana Shortal shares her son's story
The number of kids in Minnesota with RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, tripled during the month of October. Most of the time it causes mild cold-like symptoms. Currently, more than 100 people are hospitalized in the state from RSV. KARE 11 journalist Jana Shortal needed to call in sick this week...
winonapost.com
Miller throws first pitch at Twins game
Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation board member Jeremy Miller threw out the honorary first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field on Wednesday, September 30, against the Chicago White Sox. A Winona-area nonprofit, Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation has raised over $3 million since 2004 to support youth athletics and facilities. The foundation provides equipment, improves facilities, and enhances opportunities for area youth to participate in organized sports.
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
