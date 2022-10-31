Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Police are Still Looking for Information on the 1958 Murder of Bobby BizupTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Allenspark, CO
Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter ParkBrittany AnasWinter Park, CO
Easy Rated Alpine Lake Hike Near Denver | Brainard LakeWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Related
skyhinews.com
Artist Shannon Foley Henn and Cooper Creek Square blend art, community and charitable giving for a good cause
In 2020, Cooper Creek Square teamed up with local artist and Uptripping owner, Shannon Foley Henn, to envision a colorful art installation that would capture the spirit of Grand County’s community and raise funds for local charities. Now, the duo is announcing the first donation of funds raised by the Cooper Creek Creatures project, which will help three charities fulfill their missions.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
New owners reopen The Inn of Glen Haven
When you walk into The Inn of Glen Haven, it’s like stepping back in time. The 100-year-old building is filled with Victorian era antiques and the cozy rooms have layered bedding. The fine dining restaurant serves made-from-scratch fare on white linens with silverware. Chris and Emma Richmond bought the...
skyhinews.com
Foundation laying ceremony brings Winter Park Resort project closer to delivering workforce housing
Amid the region’s affordable housing crisis, Winter Park Resort is laying the groundwork for the town of Winter Park’s largest workforce housing project to date. On Oct. 17, the more than 330-bed housing project took another step to completion when the resort hosted a foundation-laying ceremony to celebrate the progress they have made since the project broke ground this summer. Construction crews are currently working on excavating the foundation, with the project’s completion slated for fall 2023. Winter Park Resort, Alterra Mountain Company, and other project representatives were on hand during the event, literally, as they made handprints in freshly poured concrete.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
ngazette.com
One Year On, Wadsworth Project Is 30% Done
In the year since the Wadsworth Improvement Project began in Wheat Ridge, surrounding neighborhood streets have not been crowded by vehicles avoiding construction delays, and the project is on schedule and budget. In an interview and emails, city spokeswoman Amanda Harrison said the $62 million project between 35th Avenue and...
5 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' found in Colorado
According to a recent list by TripstoDiscover.com, Colorado is home to five of the most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States. "In America’s most magical winter wonderland towns, you’re guaranteed breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand," the report reads.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
KKTV
Cause of death confirmed after sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
DENVER (KKTV) - Autopsy results have revealed the cause of death for Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, who passed away suddenly over the weekend. The 55-year-old was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has since determined he died from a heart attack.
Police search for bank robbery suspect in Brighton
Police are asking people to avoid the 1600 block of Bridge Street in Brighton while they actively investigate a bank robbery.
5280.com
Inside Colorado’s Devastating Fentanyl Crisis
“You can get it anywhere,” says 35-year-old Jamie Ethridge, but he typically went to downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park to find fentanyl. Blue tablets, orange pills, pink powder: It was a smorgasbord of fixes, all available from a handful of dealers. Ethridge, a local musician, hasn’t chased the euphoric high of the potent synthetic opioid for more than a year now, though, making him one of the lucky ones who can say they played an often fatal game of chance and lived. In 2020 and 2021, roughly 1,450 Coloradans—and more than 127,500 other Americans—were not so fortunate.
skyhinews.com
Winter Park Resort has its earliest opening ever
Winter Park Resort started spinning its lifts on Monday, Oct. 31, marking its earliest opening day in its more than 80 years of operations. A winter storm earlier in the week combined with cold temperatures allowed the resort to open. Skiers and riders lined up before sunrise, some in costumes, others in their regular winter gear. Winter Park locals Alex Kudron, Lennon Sarfati and Chris Geddes snagged first chair.
2023 Frozen Dead Guy Days canceled 'due to numerous factors'
Event organizers have canceled the 2023 Frozen Dead Guy Days (FDGD), citing "numerous factors, the festival co-owner announced Tuesday.
Mother, child found dead after Lakewood apartment fire
At least two people have died and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood.
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
skyhinews.com
Winter Park forecast calls for 4-8 inches of snow Thursday into Friday as more regional ski areas prepare to open
The National Weather Service forecast for Winter Park as of Thursday predicts 4-8 inches of snow will fall in the area Thursday into Friday. Granby is expected to get between 3-6 inches through Thursday night, with a few scattered snow showers earlier in the day on Friday. While Winter Park...
Lakewood homeowner's Xcel bill increases 1,500% after smart meters installed
More Xcel customers are reaching out to Contact Denver7 concerned about skyrocketing bills after their Smart Meters were installed. One Lakewood homeowner said his case is unique.
1310kfka.com
Greeley pair charged in fatal attempted carjacking near Longmont
A Greeley couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal attempting carjacking north of Longmont. Boulder County deputies handcuffed Martin Cerda and Adriana Vargas early Sunday. They each face a charge of second-degree murder. Cerda also faces charges of attempted aggravated robbery, vehicular eluding, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Larimer County deputies said they tried to pull over the couple for suspected DUI near Berthoud when they lost them in a high-speed chase. Police said the couple then fatally shot a 21-year-old Denver woman in an attempt to carjack her. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
lamarledger.com
Denver firefighters suspended for getting woman pronounced dead even though she was alive
Two Denver firefighters will serve unpaid suspensions for asking a doctor to pronounce a living woman dead even though they hadn’t assessed her or looked at her. “The serious nature of this misconduct cannot be understated — the patient was pronounced, though she was in fact alive, and the medical care she deserved was delayed,” Mary Dulacki, chief deputy executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety, wrote in letters outlining the firefighters’ misconduct.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Comments / 0