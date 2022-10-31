Whether or not they involved supernatural forces, séances conducted during the spiritualism movements of the 19th and early 20th centuries were still creepy. Vintage pictures show mediums shaking tables, levitating objects, and spitting up “ectoplasm” (which was really gauze or muslin, in most cases). There are plenty of photographs of old séances online, but below you can view something much rarer: an early film recording of a medium attempting to contact the dead.

