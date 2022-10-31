ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental_Floss

Comments / 0

Related
Mental_Floss

Calling All Movie Fans: 'The Curious Movie Buff' Is Now on Sale

Do you like movies? Then find something else to read. Do you love movies? Then we’d like to interest you in our newest book-length title, The Curious Movie Buff: A Miscellany of Fantastic Films From the Past 50 Years from editor Jennifer M. Wood and the staff of Mental Floss. It’s a compendium of movie trivia, history, and lore from some of recent history’s greatest films, from Star Wars to The Big Lebowski.
Mental_Floss

Watch Spooky Footage From a 1932 Séance, Featuring Lady Conan Doyle

Whether or not they involved supernatural forces, séances conducted during the spiritualism movements of the 19th and early 20th centuries were still creepy. Vintage pictures show mediums shaking tables, levitating objects, and spitting up “ectoplasm” (which was really gauze or muslin, in most cases). There are plenty of photographs of old séances online, but below you can view something much rarer: an early film recording of a medium attempting to contact the dead.
Mental_Floss

A ‘Back to the Future’ Musical Arrives on Broadway Next Summer

Plenty of 1980s movie properties continue to be plundered for remakes and reboots, but you’re not likely to see one based on 1985’s Back to the Future. Director Robert Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale have opposed any attempts to do so, with Zemeckis remarking “Oh, God, no” when the idea was broached in 2015.
Mental_Floss

What's the Kennection? #33

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
Mental_Floss

41 Fascinating Phobias, Explained

From acrophobia (or the fear of heights) to zuigerphobia (the fear of vacuum cleaners), there are plenty of things to be scared of—rationally or otherwise—this Halloween season. The DSM-V, a standard resource for defining and categorizing mental health issues, discusses what it calls “specific phobias.” Though it doesn’t...
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy