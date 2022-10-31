Read full article on original website
Related
Calling All Movie Fans: 'The Curious Movie Buff' Is Now on Sale
Do you like movies? Then find something else to read. Do you love movies? Then we’d like to interest you in our newest book-length title, The Curious Movie Buff: A Miscellany of Fantastic Films From the Past 50 Years from editor Jennifer M. Wood and the staff of Mental Floss. It’s a compendium of movie trivia, history, and lore from some of recent history’s greatest films, from Star Wars to The Big Lebowski.
Causeway to Enola Holmes 2: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Jennifer Lawrence plays a soldier sent home to recover from injuries sustained in Afghanistan, while Millie Bobby Brown is back as the youthful sleuth
Watch Spooky Footage From a 1932 Séance, Featuring Lady Conan Doyle
Whether or not they involved supernatural forces, séances conducted during the spiritualism movements of the 19th and early 20th centuries were still creepy. Vintage pictures show mediums shaking tables, levitating objects, and spitting up “ectoplasm” (which was really gauze or muslin, in most cases). There are plenty of photographs of old séances online, but below you can view something much rarer: an early film recording of a medium attempting to contact the dead.
Love Mental Floss? Right Now You Can Get Merch From Our Store Vault for 75 Percent Off
For a limited time, you can save 75 percent on products from the Mental Floss Store Vault with this promo code.
A ‘Back to the Future’ Musical Arrives on Broadway Next Summer
Plenty of 1980s movie properties continue to be plundered for remakes and reboots, but you’re not likely to see one based on 1985’s Back to the Future. Director Robert Zemeckis and co-writer Bob Gale have opposed any attempts to do so, with Zemeckis remarking “Oh, God, no” when the idea was broached in 2015.
The Murky Origins and Controversial History Behind the Song “Cotton Eye Joe”
Rednex's fiddle-fueled '90s hit “Cotton Eye Joe” was a reworking of an old American folk song that do-si-doed all the way to No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.
What's the Kennection? #33
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
41 Fascinating Phobias, Explained
From acrophobia (or the fear of heights) to zuigerphobia (the fear of vacuum cleaners), there are plenty of things to be scared of—rationally or otherwise—this Halloween season. The DSM-V, a standard resource for defining and categorizing mental health issues, discusses what it calls “specific phobias.” Though it doesn’t...
Mental_Floss
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0