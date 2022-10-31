ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Reasons To Avoid Tri-Cities Washington Like the Plague

Here are 10 Reasons To Rethink Moving To Tri-Cities Washington. So you say you want to move to Tri-Cities Washington do ya? You might want to rethink that choice and here's why. Why Shouldn't Move To Tri-Cities Washington? Here Are Our Top Ten Red Flags. I moved to the Tri-Cities...
A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone

The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls

Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer

Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
Boyfriend of Kennewick Mom Charged in Horrific Murder

An arrest has been made in the death of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department:. Kennewick PD detectives worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on the murder investigation of Brandy Ebanez. The previously mentioned suspect, 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. Today, 11-3-2022, The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Amazing Washington DOT Workers Save the Day During Wildfire

Two Washington DOT Workers Rushed To Action And Saved The Day. Two Washington Department of Transportation is getting kudos for a job well done and being commended for their quick thinking during a recent potential wildfire flair-up. "A Heroic Survey Crew Gives New Meaning To Roadside Assistance" - WA DOT.
Pasco PD Commissions New Officer

Pasco PD swore in it's newest officer this week and he gets a pass on needing a haircut. The Department welcomed "Goose" to the fold! "Goose" is Pasco PD's first ever Community K-9 officer. At 20 weeks old, Goose has some learning to do regarding his new job, but according...
Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?

Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
14-Year-Old Arrested After Weekend Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Julian Chavez from over the weekend. It was on Saturday that Chavez found dead inside a vehicle off 1100 West 5th Ave near South Kent Street. It was on Wednesday, that Kennewick Police detectives took the 14-year-old suspect into custody near the shooting scene. The teen was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and book on 1st Degree Murder. The investigation continues.
Oregon Mayor Arrested in Road Rage Incident

(Parkdale, OR) -- It's a case of a bizarre and violent road rage incident. The mayor of the small Hood River County, Oregon town of Rufus, about 100 miles from the Tri-Cities has been arrested for attempted murder and other charges in a road rage incident. The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says on Monday night, a family driving on Highway 281 near Parkdale was following an SUV that was driving erratically. It abruptly pulled over and as the family passed the vehicle, the driver got out and fired several shots hitting their car. There were two adults and two children inside. No one was hurt. The shooter was identified as Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus. He was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and four counts of Attempted Assault.
Fire Danger in Benton County Designated Moderate

Benton County has announced the fire danger forecast for residents is moderate until further notice. That means any residential burning is not permitted at this time in city limits within the county or in adjacent areas. A Moderate designation means some wildfires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and...
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland

West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
