10 Reasons To Avoid Tri-Cities Washington Like the Plague
Here are 10 Reasons To Rethink Moving To Tri-Cities Washington. So you say you want to move to Tri-Cities Washington do ya? You might want to rethink that choice and here's why. Why Shouldn't Move To Tri-Cities Washington? Here Are Our Top Ten Red Flags. I moved to the Tri-Cities...
Weird Opinions About Tri-Cities I Should Probably Keep to Myself
I promise these aren't hot takes about Tri-Cities as much as me putting my feelers out there to see if I'm not alone in this line of thinking. Tri-Cities is my home and has been for the last twenty years. I go in circles sometimes trying to identify with its culture and see what I can latch to.
A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone
The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
Was Trick-or-Treating on Tri-Cities Candy Mountain Worth it?
My family had always heard one of the best Trick or Treating spots in the Tri-Cities was at Candy Mountain in Richland. This year we got dressed up and headed out to see what all the fuss was about. Was it worth the trip across the Tri-Cities on Halloween night to visit Cany Mountain?
Tri-Cities Should Brace for Windstorm on Friday, According to Mark Ingalls
Monday and Tuesday saw a rainy Tri-Cities and now, one weather expert is saying Friday (November 4) will be bringing the wind and not just the typical Tri-Cities windy fare. Mark Ingalls is a friend of mine and he seems to know everything about the weather around here even if he insists he doesn't. I typically turn to him when I want to know about an upcoming winter. So, when he says the wind will come a-blowin', I listen to him. Mark says that wind gusts throughout our region could hit 40-50 MPH, with Rattlesnake Mountain bracing for gusts around 70 MPH. Tri-Cities should expect gusts of 20-30 MPH. Mark warns of possible power outages, difficulty driving on major highways like 395, and as always, flying trampolines.
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer
Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
25 Tri-Cities Businesses That Locals Say Have Outstanding Customer Service
Who's Got The Best Customer Service In Tri-Cities Washington?. Truly great customer service is about creating a human connection with the customer. It's not just about providing a product or service, it's about creating an experience that the customer will remember. Here Are 25 Places In The Tri-Cities With Stellar...
Boyfriend of Kennewick Mom Charged in Horrific Murder
An arrest has been made in the death of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department:. Kennewick PD detectives worked with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office on the murder investigation of Brandy Ebanez. The previously mentioned suspect, 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. Today, 11-3-2022, The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.
One of Washington State’s Famous Lakes Named Deadliest in America
One Of Washington State's Beautiful Lakes Has Been Named Deadliest In America. One of our most famous lakes in Washington State has been also named one of the deadliest in the nation. Other Unseen Factors Make Lakes Dangerous In Washington State. Water is always dangerous and especially deep water but...
Fentanyl Stash is Largest Ever Seized in Walla Walla County
According to the Walla Walla Police Department and other agencies, the follow-up investigation into a murder suspect has uncovered a large drug stash. 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in town at a home in the 300 block of North 9th, he was wanted on an arrest warrant for murder out of Wenatchee.
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Amazing Washington DOT Workers Save the Day During Wildfire
Two Washington DOT Workers Rushed To Action And Saved The Day. Two Washington Department of Transportation is getting kudos for a job well done and being commended for their quick thinking during a recent potential wildfire flair-up. "A Heroic Survey Crew Gives New Meaning To Roadside Assistance" - WA DOT.
Pasco PD Commissions New Officer
Pasco PD swore in it's newest officer this week and he gets a pass on needing a haircut. The Department welcomed "Goose" to the fold! "Goose" is Pasco PD's first ever Community K-9 officer. At 20 weeks old, Goose has some learning to do regarding his new job, but according...
Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?
Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
What’s The Reason For Dryer Sheets In Mailboxes In Washington State?
Have You Ever Spotted A Dryer Sheet In The Back Of Your Mail Box?. If you see dryer sheets in your mailbox in Washington State, there's an interesting reason why and it'll surprise you. Placing A Dryer Sheet In Your Mailbox Is An Unusual Hack Against Pests And Insects. At...
14-Year-Old Arrested After Weekend Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Julian Chavez from over the weekend. It was on Saturday that Chavez found dead inside a vehicle off 1100 West 5th Ave near South Kent Street. It was on Wednesday, that Kennewick Police detectives took the 14-year-old suspect into custody near the shooting scene. The teen was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and book on 1st Degree Murder. The investigation continues.
5 Types of Drivers That Tick Us Off in Tri-Cities Washington
Do These 5 Types Of Tri-Cities Drivers Drive You Nuts?. We've all been there. You're driving along, minding your own business, when some idiot cuts you off or tailgates you, or does something else to tick you off. It's enough to make you want to pull your hair out sometimes.
Oregon Mayor Arrested in Road Rage Incident
(Parkdale, OR) -- It's a case of a bizarre and violent road rage incident. The mayor of the small Hood River County, Oregon town of Rufus, about 100 miles from the Tri-Cities has been arrested for attempted murder and other charges in a road rage incident. The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says on Monday night, a family driving on Highway 281 near Parkdale was following an SUV that was driving erratically. It abruptly pulled over and as the family passed the vehicle, the driver got out and fired several shots hitting their car. There were two adults and two children inside. No one was hurt. The shooter was identified as Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus. He was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and four counts of Attempted Assault.
Fire Danger in Benton County Designated Moderate
Benton County has announced the fire danger forecast for residents is moderate until further notice. That means any residential burning is not permitted at this time in city limits within the county or in adjacent areas. A Moderate designation means some wildfires may be expected. Expect moderate flame length and...
“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland
West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls. Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash. West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras...
