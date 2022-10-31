Guest Opinion | Scott Harden: Measure H Key to Improving Educational and Health Outcomes for PUSD Children

Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Effect of Southwestern Academy Teachers’ Teaching Techniques on Students’ Motivation
Over the years, Southwestern Academy have become a school that is dedicated to offering students a personalized, stimulating curriculum that assists each individual in their preparation for college and the world beyond. Personalizing the educational setting so that students can be well-known by adults and their needs can be better met is a potent instrument that can change student outcomes. Although some currently use the term “personalized learning” to characterize computer-based instruction, SWA use the term in its more traditional sense as educators’ ability to gear instruction and supports to the needs and interests of individual students. While this kind of personalization may sometimes include uses of technology, that is not its main goal or only tool.
pasadenanow.com
Governor Pauses State Homelessness Grant Funding, City Programs Affected
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he is pausing the third round of grants to local jurisdictions from a $1 billion state program addressing homelessness, saying current housing plans across the state are “failing” to adequately address the crisis. In Pasadena, Housing Director William Huang cautioned the fallout could...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Community Invited to Tour Jefferson School Campus on Saturday After City Repurposes the Campus
Jefferson Elementary School, which was closed in 2020, is now home to a new Pasadena library facility, fire department training center, and the police department’s Police Activities League (PAL) and Explorer Program facilities. The City in coordination with Councilmember Felicia Williams is inviting the community to explore these upgraded...
pasadenanow.com
Community Police Oversight Commissioners Vow to Seek Greater Involvement in Chief Selection Process
Meeting Thursday after City Manager Miguel Márquez responded to their request for greater involvement in selecting Pasadena’s next Police Chief by reminding them in a letter they already provided input on the matter and thanking them, members of the Community Police Oversight Commission vowed to continue looking for ways to be more involved in the hiring of future police chiefs in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
6th Graders Finalizing Musical Inventions at AGBU’s Innovation Studios
At AGBU’s Innovation Studios, the 6th graders are working on finalizing their musical inventions, or as they like to call them, Sound Sculptures. The purpose of their sculptures is to bring an immersive sound experience to participants. On these photos (shown above and below) they are creating and presenting the progress of their Sound Sculptures.
pasadenanow.com
First To Third and My TRIBE Rise Smushball Tournament and Community Fair Sunday
My Tribe Rise (MTR) and First To Third are partnering this Sunday, Nov. 6, to bring you the second Smushball Tournament and Community Fair, 2 to 6 p.m. at Loma Alta Park in Altadena. This energetic day will feature Smushball, Yoga, Dog Contest Bounce House, Boomsquad Family Performers, a live...
pasadenanow.com
Assumption Sixth Graders Build Wind Vanes
Look at the wind vanes the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 6th graders made in science! The students were introduced to wind vanes by their science teacher, which they discussed as a class. Using a variety of materials (think paper plates, plastic cups, pins, pencils, tape, and scissors), students then began to design their own. They then went outside to test their designs.
pasadenanow.com
Opening Doors to Medical Education
Integrity College of Health held its first open house in late October, inviting prospective students to visit its Lake Avenue campus and programs. According to Gail Godown, Associate Director of Admissions, the open house was the first public event at the school. The College has been in the Pasadena community...
pasadenanow.com
Kids Activities for the Week
Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Play and Learn click for more information >>. Come enjoy educational toys, puzzles, color, listen...
pasadenanow.com
As Election Day Nears, Here’s A Close Up Look at Campaign Finances in Pasadena’s School Board Races
A total of eight candidates are in the running for four Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education seats. As November 8 approaches, Pasadena Now takes a look at how much money each candidate has raised. DISTRICT 1. Kimberly Kenne – Incumbent. Based on the campaign finance reports...
pasadenanow.com
The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium Welcomes Over 6,000 Visitors This Weekend to Four Events and Celebrations
The Pasadena Convention Center and Civic Auditorium is expecting over 6,000 visitors this weekend attending four events. On Saturday, November 5, the sold-out Yu-Gi-Oh Championship Series (YCS) will kick off its two-day trading card event in the Convention Center, the sold-out Eric Chou World Tour in LA concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Civic Auditorium, the USC Arcadia Hospital celebrates their 33rd annual Crystal Ball Gala, and the Lions Taekwondo Academy hosts the 3rd Lion’s Cup: Forms and Sparring.
pasadenanow.com
Alverno Heights Academy Presents “Middletown”
Alverno Heights Academy Upper School is proud to present their fall play “Middletown” on Thursday, November 3; Friday, November 4, and Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sierra Madre Playhouse in Sierra Madre. “Middletown” by Will Ono is a deeply moving and funny play exploring the...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl Institute Awards ROSI at Annual Turkey Tussle
The Rose Bowl Institute announced the awarding of its second Rose Bowl Sportsmanship Initiative (ROSI) award at last week’s annual Turkey Tussle, a match-up between local Pasadena cross-town rival football teams. This year’s award was presented to two PUSD students, Torriq Brumfield from Pasadena High School, and Jachai Pulley...
pasadenanow.com
Suicide Prevention Foundation’s ‘Out of the Darkness’ Walk Set For Saturday At Central Park
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is set to hold its annual Out of the Darkness Walk in person at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in Pasadena’s Central Park. The community walk, just one of hundreds being held in cities across the country, is the core of the Out of the Darkness movement, which began in 2004. With these walks, people are encouraged to open up about their own connections to the cause, and use this platform to create a culture that’s smarter about mental health.
pasadenanow.com
County to Look Into Fast-Tracking Veterans for County Jobs
Los Angeles County will explore ways to fast-track the hiring of veterans for county jobs, while finding ways to connect more veterans with social services, under a motion approved unanimously Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors. Introduced by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Kathryn Barger, the motion recommends the county look...
pasadenanow.com
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Extend $50,000 Reward Offered in Murder of Altadena Preschooler
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Altadena boy. Salvador Esparza III was shot while standing on the...
pasadenanow.com
Commissioners Approve Pickleball Courts at Jefferson Elementary School
Recreation and Parks Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted in favor of the concept design for two temporary pickleball courts proposed for Jefferson Elementary School. The city pays $100,000 per year for the lease of the Jefferson Elementary School grounds from Pasadena Unified School District for Library, Police and Fire Department programs through November 2027.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Events Throughout November Celebrate the Lore, Culture, and History of Native Americans
November is nationally recognized as Native American Heritage Month. Established in 1990 under President George H. W. Bush. The work to establish national recognition for the contributions the first Americans made to the establishment and growth of the United States date back to as early as 1914. Pasadena Public Library...
pasadenanow.com
Showcase House for the Arts First Asian-American President Says the Organization is “More Than Just a Pretty House”
The first Asian-American to serve as President of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts (PSHA) has been named to another term for 2022-2023. Vikki Sung served before in 2019-2020. “I’m pleased to be asked to come back to serve again this year. Hopefully everything will run as planned,” said...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool Opens At Site of Former Hotel Constance
The country’s fourth largest hotel owner-operator has opened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool near Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel property’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased Hotel Constance in February 2022. The...
