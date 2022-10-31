Guest Opinion | Scott Harden: Measure H Key to Improving Educational and Health Outcomes for PUSD Children

Over the years, Southwestern Academy have become a school that is dedicated to offering students a personalized, stimulating curriculum that assists each individual in their preparation for college and the world beyond. Personalizing the educational setting so that students can be well-known by adults and their needs can be better met is a potent instrument that can change student outcomes. Although some currently use the term “personalized learning” to characterize computer-based instruction, SWA use the term in its more traditional sense as educators’ ability to gear instruction and supports to the needs and interests of individual students. While this kind of personalization may sometimes include uses of technology, that is not its main goal or only tool.

SAN MARINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO