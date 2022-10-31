Read full article on original website
Ford F-150 3.5L EcoBoost Rattle Fix Detailed By Tech: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco routinely cranks out interesting and informative videos that focus on issues pertaining to a wide variety of Blue Oval models, including a number of general Ford EcoBoost problems, a common Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost coolant issue, coolant intrusion issues with the Ford 1.6L I-4 EcoBoost, and a problem with the Ford F-150 remote start feature. Now, our resident technician is back with a new video outlining how to diagnose and fix a rattling issue with 2017-2020 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine.
Next-Generation Ford Ranger Raptor Is Heading To The Baja 1000
The all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed early this year and just entered production a couple of months ago, but has already proven to be a hot entity among consumers, prompting FoMoCo to ramp up production of the high-performance off-roader. Now, the new Ranger Raptor will also be looking to make a name for itself at the iconic Baja 1000 – where racing versions of the Ford Bronco have competed over the past couple of years – as it will participate in the grueling event later this month.
Patriarc 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Debuts As Powerful Restomod
Before rolling out to SEMA 2022, Ringbrothers released a teaser featuring one of its latest creations: the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 “Patriarc,” previewing the restomod’s modern drivetrain and classic looks. Now, the aftermarket custom car builder and parts manufacturer has officially lifted the shroud from its latest pony car build, showing off the full extent of the marvelous combination of modern tech beneath a first-generation Mustang’s skin.
Ford Bronco Bestop Fender Flares Officially Revealed
The Ford Bronco is currently The Blue Oval’s most popular vehicle to customize, and it isn’t even close, as owners have purchased a tremendous number of official FoMoCo accessories for their SUV over the past couple of years. However, the Bronco enjoys a burgeoning aftermarket full of parts and accessories as well, with companies like Bestop offering a variety of upgrades for the rugged SUV. Now, that lineup has once again expanded, this time to add Ford Bronco Bestop fender flares that offer up an alternative to the official Sasquatch fender flares from Ford Performance.
Ford Thailand Racing Team Racks Up Two Wins At Super Series
As Ford Authority reported back in June, the Ford Thailand Racing team recently received a bit of an overhaul complete with a new stable of Ford Ranger and Ford Mustang racers designed to dominate the track. Just a few months later, those efforts have already paid off big time, as the Ford Thailand Racing team just secured a pair of wins at the Thailand Super Series 2022 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.
Ford F-150 Buyers Are Switching From Lariat To XLT
With the semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain issues impacting automotive production for over two years now, low inventory and high demand has resulted in ever-rising prices, to the point where both new and used vehicles have set new records on a nearly monthly basis over that time span. Ford’s lineup has been impacted in a big way, and most all of its models have seen some sort of price increase – or multiple increases – in recent months. That includes the Ford F-150, which may have gotten so expensive that customers are choosing lower, less expensive trim levels, according to CEO Jim Farley.
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Fuel Pump Bracket Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Bronco Sport models over a fuel pump bracket issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the fuel pump control module (FPCM) bracket may not be secured to the fuel tank assembly, which can lead to FPCM failure and cause an engine stall. The...
2023 Ford Transit Trail Debuts As Upfit-Ready Off-Road Van
The Ford Transit Trail – a rugged, off-road-focused variant of the best-selling van – was revealed back in June of 2020 for the European market. As Ford Authority reported back in February, the new model was also expected to head stateside, and a couple of months later, Ford filed a patent for Transit Trail in the U.S. Since then, Ford Authority has revealed some exclusive details regarding the 2023 Ford Transit Trail and captured the van completely uncovered on film, while FoMoCo itself teased the Transit Trail last month. Now, the all-new U.S.-spec 2023 Ford Transit Trail has finally been revealed as an unfit-ready, off-road-capable van.
Ford Accessories Program’s Sales Up Significantly From 2020
In recent years, Blue Oval customers are purchasing more and more parts and accessories for their rides, with newer models like the Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco leading the way. This has prompted the automaker to expand its official Ford accessories catalog substantially – with a particular focus on off-road offerings – while the automaker also offers customers the ability to finance those goods along with their vehicle purchase, as well as giving select buyers big discounts and launching a series of accessory-focused Pinterest accounts in five different countries. Now, with SEMA 2022 kicking off today, we’re also learning that Ford accessories sales have exploded over the past two years, too.
Three Ford Executives, Including Lincoln’s Falotico, To Retire
With FoMoCo entering a bold new era of electrification, a number of the Ford executives have announced their pending retirements in recent months, including Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s chief industrial platform officer, Frederiek Toney, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, Ford Blue, and Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf. Now, another trio of Ford executives have announced their plans to retire in the coming months – Stuart Rowley, Joy Falotico, and Steven Armstrong.
All-Female Ford Bronco Build Officially Unveiled At SEMA 2022
A few days ago, the SEMA Busineswomen’s Network (SBN) previewed a Ford Bronco Wildtrack built entirely by a team of women. This Ford Bronco was donated by The Blue Oval directly to SBN for off-road customization. The built was completed just before SEMA 2022, where it was finally revealed to the public.
2023 Ford Escape And Bronco Sport Each Have Their Own Niche
While both ride on the same Ford C2 platform and both are classified as compact crossovers, the Ford Escape and Ford Bronco Sport are two totally different products that cater to two different kinds of customers. This much was apparent when the Bronco Sport launched for the 2021 model year bearing more rugged and traditional squared-off styling compared to the curvier Escape, though the latter has received a more conventional appearance for the 2023 model year. Regardless, the 2023 Ford Escape and Bronco Sport each have their own niche as far as The Blue Oval is concerned.
Aftermarket Ford Builds To Take SEMA 2022 By Storm
Though Ford won’t officially be present at SEMA 2022 as it has been in the past, there will still be plenty of aftermarket Blue Oval builds to soak in for those in attendance. That includes a new 1969 Ford Mustang build from Ringbrothers, a Ford Bronco built by a team made up entirely of women representing the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network, and one of just three surviving 1967 Mustang “Eleanor” hero cars from Gone in 60 Seconds. Now, Ford has announced a series of additional aftermarket builds that will also be on display at SEMA 2022, too.
Ford Mustang Roush Magneride Suspension Kit Officially Debuts
The venerable Ford Mustang doesn’t lack for factory or aftermarket support when it comes to parts and accessories, with some recent additions including a rear adjustable ride height system and an updated MagneRide controller, both from Steeda. Now, we have yet another new offering to add to that ever-growing list – the Roush MagneRide suspension kit for 2018-2022 Ford Mustang models, which is designed to improve the pony car’s stance and handling prowess.
Ford EVs Could Get Interchangeable Performance Packages
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for interchangeable performance packages, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on April 28th, 2021, published on November 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 0348277. The Ford Authority Take. While Ford dove headfirst into the EV world by rolling out a trio...
2022 Ford Expedition Has Arrived In The Middle East
The Middle East has enjoyed its fair share of new vehicle debuts in recent months, including the all-new Ford Taurus – which is actually just a rebadged Mondeo – as well as the Ford Bronco Raptor, both of which have already been announced for that particular region. Those new models will soon join the refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition, which has officially launched in the Middle East as the automaker continues to tweak its lineup in that part of the world.
Ford Explorer Incentive Offers 0.9 Percent APR In November 2022
During November 2022, a Ford Explorer incentive offers 0.9 percent APR financing for select 2022 models. This offer is limited to select markets. Ford Explorer incentive offers for October 2022 vary by region. Below, we’re providing the largest observed discounts in four major U.S. markets:. New York: 0.9 percent...
Ford F-150 Lightning Undergoes Thorough Payload Test: Video
The Ford F-150 Lightning has been subjected to all sorts of tests over the past several months, and along the way, it’s won over quite a critics, racking up numerous awards in the process. Some have even torn down the EV pickup to get a closer look at what makes it tick, including engineer Sandy Munro, who has taken a deep dive into its frunk and chassis in recent weeks. However, while the Ford F-150 Lightning has been praised for a number of things, including its cargo capacity – it hasn’t fared quite as well in various towing tests. And that leads to the obvious question – how does the F-150 Lightning perform when its bed is loaded down with cargo?
U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Down 10 Percent In October 2022
Ford Motor Company sales fell 10 percent to 158,327 units during October 2022 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FMC brands, Ford and Lincoln. “Ford continues to see strong demand for its vehicles, with orders for ’23MY vehicles up 134 percent over this time last year,” said Vice President, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada, Andrew Frick. “The all-new Super Duty saw a record 52,000 orders in just five days. The F-Series continued as America’s No. 1 truck, expanding its lead over our second-place competitor to more than 100,000 trucks this year. We doubled our electric vehicle sales. F-150 Lightning had its best monthly sales performance since launch,” he added.
Ford Escape, Lincoln Corsair Plant’s Future Is Uncertain
With the debut of the refreshed 2023 Lincoln Corsair taking place back in September – which was followed by the reveal of the also-refreshed 2023 Ford Escape late last month – it would seem as if the Louisville Assembly plant in Kentucky, where both crossovers are built, would be fairly secure, at least in the short term. Ford CEO Jim Farley even gave the plant a “shout out” recently, praising the employees that work there a couple of years after the automaker invested $550 million in the plant. However, Farley also recently hinted that the Escape may be facing cancellation at some point in the future, and now, Automotive News is reporting that the Louisville plant itself is staring at an uncertain future as well.
