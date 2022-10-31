Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Southern Lehigh, Pottsville claim District XI-3A gold
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-3A soccer titles on the line at Memorial Field, Southern Lehigh unable to complete the sweep here. The Boys getting the job done, but in the girls bracket it was Pottsville bringing home the gold. In the girls title game, the Crimson Tide would strike early...
WFMZ-TV Online
District XI-A boys and girls soccer championships
Moravian Academy sweeps the District XI-A soccer titles. District title night across the region, in the District XI-A soccer championships, Moravian Academy was going for the clean sweep. The Lions would accomplish just that.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05
High School Football Schedule - 11/03 through 11/05. Schedule for high school football games played on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, Friday, November 4th, 2022, and Saturday, November 5th, 2022. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. Eastern Conference 3A Class Final - Pine Grove Area (3-7) at Berks Catholic (4-6) - Kickoff...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill Phillies fan recalls 'electric' WS Game 3
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn't a dream, Phillies fans. Game 3 actually happened. "[I] still have the buzz going from the night before," said Bill Whalen, a Schuylkill county native in attendance for game 3 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. "It was electric in the city and in the stadium."
WFMZ-TV Online
No more round-the-clock lane closures on Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Traffic between Phillipsburg and Easton should start improving soon. The Northampton Street Bridge, known as the free bridge, will be fully open to traffic later Thursday, said the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Construction crews will still need lane closures at times to finish the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Northampton County commissioners object to IronPigs grants
The Philadelphia Phillies' improbable run to the World Series has not won their farm team any goodwill on Northampton County Council. Allentown City Council's vote not to pay $1 million for renovations to Coca-Cola Park, home of the IronPigs, did not help either, or the fact that the stadium is on the wrong side of the county line.
Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball
One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
WFMZ-TV Online
New dining, nightlife venue nearing completion at former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown. Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said. Tiscio and...
rock107.com
Foghat w/ Special Guest Pat Travers Band
Foghat celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021, and their live performances show why the band is still around and why they will be able to keep on rockin’ as long as they want to play! Their music is timeless, and touring is part of their DNA. Foghat’s live show is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect and hope for from a seasoned band with such a long musical history and they are bringing their fans along for the ride. These guys just love to play!
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Roundabouts in the Poconos
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, some aren't too happy about PennDOT's plan to build a new roundabout in Monroe County. But first, we begin with one caller who has a bone to pick with another. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
One lane reopened after I-81 south crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states one lane of Interstate 81 south has reopened following a crash. According to PennDOT, exit 185, the President Biden Expressway in Scranton closed earlier Thursday for a crash. Details on the crash are limited at this time. PennDOT said they reopened one lane of traffic around 1:30 p.m. […]
Adventure company offers outdoor destination
Muncy, Pa. — An outdoor adventure company is branching out to become an outdoor destination this winter, with fire pits, food trucks, and a big screen for entertainment. The Rich Port Adventure Company, 50 Angletown Road, is testing out its new 30-foot inflatable screen when it airs Game 4 of the World Series tomorrow night at 8, said owner Orlando Rodriguez. The event is free and open to the public. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley resident $150K richer, but was just 1 number away from winning hundreds of millions in Powerball drawing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Lehigh Valley resident is $150,000 richer Tuesday, but he was just one number away from winning hundreds of millions in the latest Powerball drawing. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the luckiest unlucky man in the Lehigh Valley. Jerry's Deli on West Union Boulevard in...
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
WNEP-TV 16
A Blind Muzzleloader Hunt
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — We'll join Mike Hobbins and Russ Wagner of TOP Calls on a muzzleloader hunt in Susquehanna County. Mike is blind, and with the eyes of Russ and some advanced technology, he'll hopefully get a shot at a doe with his muzzleloader.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck keeps rolling with new restaurant at former Billy’s Downtown Diner spot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A food truck dishing out fresh eats and friendly conversation has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Allentown. Red Ticket Cafe, which launched as a mobile business in summer 2021, last month opened its first quick-service eatery at 840 W. Hamilton St. The space, on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's newest brewery, winery serving up stunning fall views
WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County. Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township. The site was...
