Foghat celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021, and their live performances show why the band is still around and why they will be able to keep on rockin’ as long as they want to play! Their music is timeless, and touring is part of their DNA. Foghat’s live show is as intense as ever with the incredible energy and musicianship that one would expect and hope for from a seasoned band with such a long musical history and they are bringing their fans along for the ride. These guys just love to play!

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO