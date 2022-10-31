ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

District XI-A boys and girls soccer championships

Moravian Academy sweeps the District XI-A soccer titles. District title night across the region, in the District XI-A soccer championships, Moravian Academy was going for the clean sweep. The Lions would accomplish just that.
Thursday's Major League Linescores

Verlander, Neris (6), Abreu (6), Montero (8), Pressly (8) and Maldonado; Syndergaard, Brogdon (4), Alvarado (6), Domínguez (7), Robertson (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto. W_Verlander 3-2. L_Syndergaard 2-3. Sv_Pressly (5). HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (2), Bregman (1). Philadelphia, Marsh (1), Harper (1), Schwarber (2), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1).
Southern Lehigh, Pottsville claim District XI-3A gold

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-3A soccer titles on the line at Memorial Field, Southern Lehigh unable to complete the sweep here. The Boys getting the job done, but in the girls bracket it was Pottsville bringing home the gold. In the girls title game, the Crimson Tide would strike early...
POTTSVILLE, PA

