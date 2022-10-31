Read full article on original website
Twin Valley v. Northern Lebanon girls volleyball, District III-3A championship
Twin Valley girls volleyball. captures first ever District title. The Twin Valley girls volleyball team brought home the programs first ever District title on Thursday night. The Raiders sweeping Northern Lebanon in the 3A title game.
District XI-A boys and girls soccer championships
Moravian Academy sweeps the District XI-A soccer titles. District title night across the region, in the District XI-A soccer championships, Moravian Academy was going for the clean sweep. The Lions would accomplish just that.
Tulpehocken vs Mt. Calvary Christian boys soccer, District III-A championship
Tulpehocken avenges last seasons loss, captures the District title. Tulpehocken was able to reverse their fortune from a season ago, claiming the District III-A title. The Trojans cruised past Mount Calvary Christian, 5-0.
Thursday's Major League Linescores
Verlander, Neris (6), Abreu (6), Montero (8), Pressly (8) and Maldonado; Syndergaard, Brogdon (4), Alvarado (6), Domínguez (7), Robertson (8), Eflin (9) and Realmuto. W_Verlander 3-2. L_Syndergaard 2-3. Sv_Pressly (5). HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (2), Bregman (1). Philadelphia, Marsh (1), Harper (1), Schwarber (2), Hoskins (1), Bohm (1), Realmuto (1).
Southern Lehigh, Pottsville claim District XI-3A gold
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-3A soccer titles on the line at Memorial Field, Southern Lehigh unable to complete the sweep here. The Boys getting the job done, but in the girls bracket it was Pottsville bringing home the gold. In the girls title game, the Crimson Tide would strike early...
