Speaker of the House and political newcomer vie for Senate seat

By Maggie Mullen WyoFile.com
 3 days ago
About a third of the Wyoming Legislature’s senators began their statehouse service as representatives. After nearly a decade in the House, including his recent stint as speaker, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is hoping to make that transition in the 2022 general election.

Unlike the primary election, Barlow has a competitor on the November ballot – Patricia Junek is running as an independent, and said she wants Wyoming to better live up to its “truly conservative” reputation.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

