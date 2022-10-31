Speaker of the House and political newcomer vie for Senate seat

About a third of the Wyoming Legislature’s senators began their statehouse service as representatives. After nearly a decade in the House, including his recent stint as speaker, Rep. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, is hoping to make that transition in the 2022 general election.

Unlike the primary election, Barlow has a competitor on the November ballot – Patricia Junek is running as an independent, and said she wants Wyoming to better live up to its “truly conservative” reputation.