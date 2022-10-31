Read full article on original website
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- on the Southside door of building. no address, has x's and os on it and wrapped in blue plastic bag and red tape. it’s a package. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-L16959 Animal At Large. Incident...
F&G Commission meeting Nov. 14-15 in Lewiston
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. PST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
Break-In Reported At Pullman Depot Heritage Center Caboose
Someone broke into the caboose at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center over the weekend. The Pullman Police Department responded to the center on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a busted window on the caboose. Officers say someone took a metal pipe and broke the window, entered the caboose, and moved items around. Police don’t know if anything was taken. Officers have no leads in the case.
Crews Knock Down Fully Involved Shop Fire in Clarkston Monday Night
CLARKSTON - Asotin County Fire District #1 firefighters attacked a fully involved shop fire Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire call just after 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue in Clarkston. Lewiston Firefighters and an aid truck from Clearwater Paper also responded to help battle the blaze.
MURA Board Asked To Scrap 3 Year Old Proposal For Moscow Flatiron Building Near Downtown
Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3091 Citizen Assist. 00:13:22. Incident Address: 331 N MADISON ST; Tekoa Care center; TEKOA, WA 99033. Sheriff’s Office received a question from a citizen. ---------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3092 Other Law Enforcement Calls.
Rodeo horse, Stormy, on path to recovery after serious accident
Texas resident Ashley Castleberry left Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital unsure if she had just whispered her final goodbye to her faithful friend and partner on the ProRodeo tour for the previous four years. The veterinarians were clear about the precariousness of the situation for her 10‑year‑old quarter...
Pullman City Council Set To Reject 2 Million Dollar Bid From Pullman Chamber Of Commerce For Tourism, Marketing & Event Management
Pullman City Council is being asked to reject a nearly 2 million dollar bid from the Pullman Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, marketing and event management. The City of Pullman issued a request for proposals for those services in August. The city only received one bid for the two-year contract. City staff and the city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee are asking council to reject the offer because it’s too expensive. Pullman City Council will consider rejecting the bid during its meeting Tuesday night.
2023 Landmarks of the Past Calendar
The Landmarks of the Past of Whitman County 2023 calendars are now on sale featuring regional historical backdrops from a variety of local photographers. The calendars are just $11 and available at any branch of Whitman County Library, Tick Klock Drug and Rosauers in Colfax, and the Pullman Chamber of Commerce. They are also available to order online at the link for 14 dollars.
Seattle Flights At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Move To Embraer Jets Starting Tuesday
Commercial air service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport moves to all jets starting on Tuesday. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprop fleet with Embraer 175 jets. The jets were introduced on local Boise flights in early October. The Embraer 175’s will start serving Seattle flights with Tuesday morning’s departure at 11:30 from the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The early morning Tuesday flight to Seattle will be the last on a Q400 turboprop. The new Embraer 175’s are quieter, larger, faster, and include a first-class cabin.
City of Moscow to host Light Up the Season
The City of Moscow invites residents to Light up the Season on December 8th in downtown Moscow. The holiday event includes a downtown tree lighting, parade of lighted floats, and storefront decorating contest!. You can submit a float entry for the Light up the Season Parade. Float registrations are free...
Snow And High Winds In The Forecast For Later This Week
Snow and high winds are in the forecast for later this week and into the weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of snow on Thursday night in Pullman. That’s followed by possible high winds on Friday night into Saturday. Forecasters say gusts could reach over 50 MPH on the Palouse.
Moscow Police Department to hold online auction
The City of Moscow and the Moscow Police Department will hold an online auction from Nov 1 to Nov 8. Items for auction will include bicycles, computer equipment and shop items. A complete list and photos of auction items is posted (once the auction goes live) on the auction web...
Tuesday night brings "Kansas Tiebreaker" to determine 2A league champion
West Valley won the 2A league title with a 7-6 victory over Clarkston. Meanwhile, Hanford knocked out Lewis and Clark with a 29-15 victory.
Clarkston, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
Incoming hospital CEO says he’s focused is on community, care coordination
PULLMAN — After years of work, Lewiston native Matt Forge said his appointment as Pullman Regional Hospital’s incoming CEO feels like a homecoming. Forge, who arrived in August to shadow outgoing CEO Scott Adams, will officially step into his new role at Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.
