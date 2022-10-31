Plans for a five-story flatiron building near downtown Moscow featuring luxury apartments and high-end officers appear to be dead. In February of 2019, the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency Board selected a project called the Moscow Flatiron to be developed South of downtown. The proposal involved the agency’s property at 6th and Jackson Streets. In March of 2019, the local government entity signed a deal with the private development company called Moscow Flatiron LLC. The deal called for the property to be sold to the developer for the project. Construction never began and the deal expired in August. The developer had until October 24th to provide MURA with an update. The firm missed that deadline. According to the agenda for Thursday’s MURA meeting, agency staff is asking the board to end talks with Moscow Flatiron LLC and seek new ideas for the property.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO