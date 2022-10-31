Read full article on original website
Related
Police killing of Yassar Yaqub on M62 was lawful, inquest finds
Jury agrees with officer’s assertion that he feared for his life when he shot 28-year-old dead outside Huddersfield in 2017
BBC
Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
Jogger was killed by police car being driven on the wrong side of road to answer 999 call, court hears
A jogger was killed by a police car being driven on the wrong side of the road as it responded to a 999 call, an inquest heard yesterday. Supermarket manager Kimberley Cameron, 27, was hit as PC Philip Duthie drove the car with its sirens on, the court was told.
BBC
Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
Two catering staff on Denzel Washington's The Equalizer 3 arrested after authorities seize 120 grams of cocaine following head caterer's fatal heart attack
Authorities with the paramilitary police in Italy seized 120 grams of cocaine from hotel rooms used by the catering staff of The Equalizer 3 after the film's head caterer suffered a fatal heart attack. Two caterers were arrested by Carabinieri cops in connection with the drug bust at the hotel...
Ukrainian troops discover traumatised bear cowering in a private zoo after Russian soldiers fled city leaving the neglected beast in 'terrible condition'
Ukrainian troops have found a trapped bear in 'terrible condition', deserted by Russian forces after the liberation of the key town of Lyman on Sunday. Soldiers found the animal locked in a small enclosure in a private zoo, surrounded by debris from a nearby exploded shell. The bear has since...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Family of boy, 12, crushed to death by a collapsed garage wall pay tribute to their ‘well-loved boy’
THE family of a boy who was crushed to death when a garage wall collapsed have paid tribute to their "well-loved boy". Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night when bricks fell on him and his father. It's thought their family lived at the...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
Liam Christie murder: Victim executed in his sleep, court told
Liam Christie was the victim of "a brutal execution" while he was asleep in bed, a court has heard. Jonathan Patterson, from Whinburn Close in Antrim, has been charged with his murder and appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court by videolink. He is also charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition...
EXCLUSIVE: Pictured: Man, 26, who wiped away tears as he appeared in court charged with killing two-year-old girl
A murder suspect who has been charged with killing a two-year-old girl wiped away his tears as he appeared in court today. Michael Daymond, 26, has been accused of murdering Maya Louise Chappell on September 28. She was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle after being found in critical condition.
Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three
A 15-year-old boy has been detained for life for fatally stabbing a father of three outside his home.The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged just 14 and subject to an antisocial behaviour order (Asbo) when he attack 45-year-old Jamie Markham, in Chingford, east London, on August 9 last year.Now aged 15, he was described in court as an “obnoxious teenage trouble maker” who had already breached his Asbo six times before fatally stabbing hard working family man Mr Markham with an 18in knife.The youth claimed to have acted in self defence but was found guilty of...
Climate activist who poured human faeces over memorial to Captain Tom spared jail
A climate activist who poured human faeces over a memorial for the late war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest at the use of private jets has been spared jail. Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old former medical student, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at a hearing earlier this month.On Wednesday Budd, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester, was sentenced to 21 weeks in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.On 1 October a video was posted to social media showing a woman pouring what she said was human excrement...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
Comments / 1