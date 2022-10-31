Read full article on original website
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
southernladymagazine.com
Caroline’s Cakes Delivers Seasonal Cake Sensations to Your Door
Caroline Ragsdale Reutter grew up in a South Carolina home where her mother frequently entertained customers from her father’s charcoal business, serving them recipes that had been in the family for generations. Seeing the enjoyment that food brought to the people her mother hosted, Caroline developed a similar knack for cooking and baking.
attractionmag.com
Bayside Quilters Host Sale to Honor Anniversary
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Bayside Quilters of the Eastern Shore will host a quilt sale on November 18 and 19 at the Trappe Firehall, located at 4001 Powell Avenue. The quilt sale will help fund the guild’s community outreach efforts. The sale will be held on November...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Baltimore 2022 Maryland? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Baltimore, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
belairnewsandviews.com
36th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards honors 17 volunteers
BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 2, 2022) – The stories of 17 selfless volunteers inspired guests at the 36th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards ceremony hosted by County Executive Barry Glassman and the Harford County Department of Community Services on October 20 at the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene.
Waterfowl Festival to Bring Thousands of People (and Birds) to Eastern Shore
We’re officially into November and waterfowl all along the Eastern seaboard know this is the time to travel. The Waterfowl Festival in Easton, Md. next weekend will celebrate not only the Eastern Shore’s unique artists, food, diving and swimming dogs but also hundreds of thousands of geese, ducks and other species taking an Atlantic Flyway rest stop along the Chesapeake Bay.
lionstale.org
Why is Halloween taboo in many Jewish communities?
On Oct. 31st, kids of all ages will dress up in costumes and look forward to a school day full of candy, costume contests and spooky surprises. While the orange and black lights, jack o’ lantern decorations and pumpkin carvings will be decorating schools and houses around Montgomery County, the hallways of CESJDS will remain.
Marine Museum Gifted 114-Year-Old Classic Racing Yacht
Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) has a new (and beautiful) way to share the history of Chesapeake Bay sailing, thanks to a generous boat owner. Pasadena, Md. sailor Dave Butler has donated circa-1903 racing yacht Witchcraft to the marine museum. CMM Curator of Maritime History & CMM Boatwright Mark Wilkins calls the gift “the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our floating watercraft,” saying, “She represents the zenith of the traditional yacht builders art and was designed to race-so she is fast, stable and sea-kindly.”
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October
Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residentsBradford Applegate. For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park native continues to steal the show on 'The Voice'
The 17-year-old Severna Park girl who is a contestant on "The Voice" continues to steal the show. Parijita Bastola won the knockout round on Monday night and spoke to 11 News about the latest win. "It was insane watching myself on TV -- just never gets any less cooler. I...
Parkville bakery celebrates its re-opening with world record for icing cupcakes
BALTIMORE -- A bakery in Parkville is hosting a celebration for its grand reopening at a new location. To mark the milestone, the bakery owner broke the world record for icing the most cupcakes in one minute.Enchanted Cakes and Treats in Parkville cut the ribbon to welcome its grand reopening after a year and a half of construction and remodeling.Those people who want to sink their teeth into something sweet don't have to look too far. The bakery moved down the street. It offers 26 cupcake flavors, brownies, cake pops and 30 different flavors of milkshakes."Tastes like an orange creamsicle,"...
Outdoor ice rinks opening soon around Maryland
The weather is quickly cooling down which means outdoor ice rinks across Baltimore will soon be reopening their doors. There are at least 4 outdoor ice rinks opening this season.
whatsupmag.com
Out on the Towne Event Picks for Novemebr 2022
A list of our favorite events around Annapolis, Eastern Shore and beyond for the month of November. Event dates may be subject to change. Women Artists of the West 52nd National Juried Art Exhibition and Sale. East Meets West, the fine art exhibit and sale at McBride Gallery in Annapolis,...
Where's Marty? With the Jobes brothers, well known duck decoy makers in Havre de Grace
Hi Everyone!Today was a treat for K2, and I. It was back up to Havre De Grace, and it was all about three brothers who may be the last of the homemade Duck/Goose decoy makers left in America. Meet, from left to right, Joey Jobes, Charles Jobes and Bob Jobes. They learned their craft from their dad, and from right, is Madison Mitchell, who many consider to be one of the greatest decoy makers in the world. Over decade the Jobes have handmade made tens of thousands. Some are so prized they get used as decorative art in hunting lodges, and homes. And "some"...
southbmore.com
Information on Trick-or-Treating in South Baltimore
There are always several ways to celebrate Halloween in South Baltimore. Neighborhood trick-or-treating in South Baltimore is expected to take place Monday night from approximately 5pm to 8pm. In previous years, busy corridors for trick-or-treaters on the South Baltimore Peninsula have included along Fort Ave.; Randall St. along Riverside Park; blocks east of Riverside Park on Covington St., Belt St., and Jackson St.; along Riverside Ave. and Battery Ave.; on William St. in Federal Hill; and throughout Locust Point.
wfmd.com
Filming To Take Place In Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Filming will take place in Carroll Creek Linear Park From Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The filming will take place near and on the suspension bridge. The park and walkways will not be closed to pedestrians...
whatsupmag.com
Wowing Them in Wardour
Primary Structure Built: 2000 Sold For: $6,480,000 Original List Price: $6,480,000 Bedrooms: 7 Baths: 5 Full, 2 Half Living Space: 6,728 Sq. Ft. No detail was too small and no resource material too rare for this truly exceptional property in the highly-desirable Annapolis community of Wardour. Built to rival any chateau in France, this grand manor home offers 185 feet of private water frontage on Weems Creek.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Cathedral Hill townhome features high ceilings, 11 fireplaces, and other stunning details
510 Cathedral Street, Baltimore. Hot House: Unique townhouse on Cathedral Hill, beautifully renovated. 7 beds/10 baths. 8,250 square feet. Asking price: $1,375,000. What: While most people can’t quite place Cathedral Hill, if you think for a second, you might realize it’s the neighborhood immediately surrounding the Basilica on Cathedral Street (get it?) and the Central Branch of the Pratt Library. This beautifully restored and renovated townhouse is on the “up-hill” block of Cathedral Street, between Centre and Franklin Streets.
yeahthatskosher.com
All PLNT Burger Locations are No Longer Kosher Certified
The (formerly) kosher-certified vegan burger chain restaurant, PLNT Burger, has been expanding quickly over the last few years, picking up fans and accolades as they’ve expanded beyond their origins in Washington DC to a dozen locations, half in the DC/Baltimore region, with the others in NYC, outside of Philly, and in the Boston area. The restaurant is known for its vegan take on fast food burgers, using plant-based products to offer meat and cheese-like products.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Get The Ice Cream In Maryland
Justine's Ice Cream Parlor is a classic, old-fashioned Ice Cream Parlor that offers a variety of shakes and sundaes. The extensive menu is filled with inventive flavors and creative combinations. Visitors are guaranteed to leave here feeling satisfied. Talbot Street and St. Michaels offer an assortment of ice cream flavors...
mocoshow.com
Collision Sunday Afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds
According to Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services James Carpenter, four people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg on Sunday afternoon. The fairgrounds hosts various events at the site on weekends, including private parties, flea markets and food trucks.
