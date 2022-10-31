Read full article on original website
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
wkml.com
Free Veterans Job Fair Thursday, November 3 at Fort Bragg
Veterans, if you are looking to put your awesome skills to use, I have great news. This Thursday, November 3, 2022, RecruitMilitary and the DAV will have a Job Fair and you are invited to attend. Hours will be from 11:00am until 3:00pm at the Iron Mike Conference Center at...
Former LSHS graduate featured in NC A&T State University video
GREENSBORO — A former Lumberton Senior High School band student was recently featured in a North Carolina Agricultural and Technical Sta
WRAL
Parents scramble to find new child care after day care shuts down
On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage. On Monday, Aha Moments Learning Center in Four Oaks closed its doors indefinitely. The owners of the center cited a staffing shortage.
Up and Coming Weekly
Board of Education approves retention bonuses for eligible teachers, staff
The Cumberland County Board of Education on Tuesday, Nov. 1, voted unanimously to offer retention bonuses of $1,000 to all staff members who complete their employment contracts during the 2021-22 school year. Approval of the bonus plan came with a 9-0 vote on a list of consensus items that had...
cbs17
Veteran NCDOT employee recognized for heroic action
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An N.C. Department of Transportation employee has been recognized for helping save another man’s life. One morning in July, Heath Pittman, a 17-year veteran of the agency, pulled out of his Hoke County driveway and decided to take a different way into work, according to the NCDOT.
Scotland County Schools receives $160,000 in school safety grant funding
LAURINBURG—Scotland County Schools is one of 200 school districts across North Carolina that will benefit from more than $74.1 million in school safety grant according to the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. According to a press release from DPI, Scotland County Schools will receive $163,000...
Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students
The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
swineweb.com
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
wkml.com
How Fayetteville Can Help With Operation Christmas Child This Season
It’s hard to believe, but Christmas 2022 is almost here and that means that Operation Christmas Child is in full swing in Fayetteville. If you have never packed an Operation Christmas Child shoebox before, Nicole Nelson, Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator has all of the info. These shoeboxes will...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
Retired preacher dies in North Carolina house fire trying to rescue pets, fire chief confirms
Fire officials said they believe Miller was in the home searching for his dog, and cat, who was also found dead after the blaze was put out.
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"
A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
N.C. man allegedly tried to rob bank using note written on his pay stub
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a bank and wrote a note on the back of his pay stub demanding money. According to the Fayetteville Police, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the PNC Bank on Ramsey Street for a bank robbery. During their investigation, Fayetteville Police learned Dennis Wayne Price Jr. allegedly walked up to a teller window and passed the teller a note, which was reportedly written on his pay stub.
wunc.org
PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice
A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
WECT
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the fire started...
Robeson County school district gets $1M for bus radios, new keyed entry system to buildings
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A $1 million grant will be used to help make Robeson County schools and buses safer, the district said Tuesday in a news release. The money from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools will be used to buy radios for all of the district’s buses and […]
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
