Salmon, ID

Pheasants stocked at three Salmon-area locations

Bird hunters should be excited that pheasants are being stocked weekly at three area locations, including Pratt Creek, Kirtley Creek and at the Pahsimeroir River Access area. “These stockings have been very popular so we hope hunters get out and try their luck,” said Bret Stansberry, wildlife biologist based in Salmon.
SALMON, ID

