Read full article on original website
Related
idaho.gov
Pheasants stocked at three Salmon-area locations
Bird hunters should be excited that pheasants are being stocked weekly at three area locations, including Pratt Creek, Kirtley Creek and at the Pahsimeroir River Access area. “These stockings have been very popular so we hope hunters get out and try their luck,” said Bret Stansberry, wildlife biologist based in Salmon.
Wallace Lake Campground set to reopen after hazards are mitigated
Salmon-Challis National Forest employees recently completed a hazard assessment of the Wallace Lake Campground to identify work needed to reopen the campground. The post Wallace Lake Campground set to reopen after hazards are mitigated appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0