Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
FOX Sports
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
FOX Sports
Giants, Bills general managers chime in on WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the team that drafted him?. Or will he once again be the final piece to his new team's Super Bowl run, like he was for the Los Angeles Rams last season?. Beckham has chosen to remain a free agent while rehabbing an ACL tear...
FOX Sports
New CB Jackson ready to hit ground running with Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — William Jackson thought he'd make it to Pittsburgh a long time ago. The veteran NFL cornerback met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and other members of the staff before the 2016 draft and walked out of it thinking there was a strong chance he'd end up in black and gold by the end of the first round.
FOX Sports
Georgia and Tennessee gear up for No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup
Tennessee's rise this season has set the table for one of the best treats in college football: No. 1 vs. 2. By climbing into a tie with Ohio State, the Volunteers will play No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in just the 25th regular-season meeting between the top two teams in the AP Top 25. It will be the first 1-vs.-2 matchup since LSU beat Alabama in 2019 on the way to the national championship.
FOX Sports
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
FOX Sports
Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings: Analyzing the deal for both teams
It's only fitting in a topsy-turvy NFL season that we get an incredibly rare last-minute intra-division trade. Just hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, the Detroit Lions dealt Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to their NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings receive Hockenson, a fourth-round...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren't much of a worry at all for Minnesota's newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU
Alabama and LSU will face off in Baton Rouge for a college football battle between SEC West foes in Week 10. The Crimson Tide come into his contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State in Week 8. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida and Ole Miss.
FOX Sports
Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles fly to the top; Bengals, Bucs, Jags tumble
The list of the league's best is growing a bit — but how much, exactly?. Throughout the season, it has felt clear that Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City are a step or two above the rest of the league. For my money, that still feels true. But as we move into the second half of the season and more teams start to play each other, we're starting to see some separation.
FOX Sports
Bengals, Panthers look to stabilize after emotional losses
CINCINNATI (AP) — Even with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase on the shelf with an injury, quarterback Joe Burrow believes the Bengals can get going this week against the Carolina Panthers and maintain it through the second half of the season. After all, the third-year quarterback reasons, that's generally what...
FOX Sports
Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet
The Dallas Cowboys' iconic original uniforms are returning on Thanksgiving for the first time in 10 years, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott gave fans a sneak peek Wednesday. Elliott posted a picture of the Cowboys' alternate helmet, which adheres to the original blue-star-on-white-background design that the team wore from...
FOX Sports
Dolphins look to keep good vibes going when they meet Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins boast the highest-rated passer in the NFL and the most productive pair of receivers. They're stringing together wins and have reinforcements after making some trades before the deadline they hope will help them make a deep playoff run. It's fair to...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl odds on move after NFL trade deadline, 49ers huge liability
The NFL trade deadline made Tuesday a pretty active day for the league. Some noteworthy transactions could very much improve teams’ prospects, and from a gambling perspective, the deals caused the Super Bowl odds board to move. As always, all sportsbooks react differently. In fact, the two most noteworthy...
FOX Sports
Packers realize task at hand after lack of trade activity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says the Green Bay Packers are optimistic they can turn their season around and earn a fourth straight playoff berth even though they didn’t make any additions at the trade deadline. "That just sent the message to us that we’ve got...
FOX Sports
Should Dallas Cowboys regret trading Amari Cooper?
The Dallas Cowboys are 6-2, but could they be even better had they kept their No. 1 wide receiver?. Dallas is coming off a bumpy NFL offseason, which saw it lose a handful of reputable starters. Among those starters is wide receiver Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys traded along with a sixth-round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth- and sixth-rounder. The trade was presumably made so that the Cowboys had the cap room to re-sign receiver Michael Gallup (five-year, $62.5 million deal).
FOX Sports
Why the Bradley Chubb trade makes perfect sense for Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are not a bad pass-rushing football team. But that's where they went for broke at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, with the blockbuster acquisition of edge rusher Bradley Chubb, a Dolphins source told FOX Sports. The move doesn't just have sound logic to it. It makes...
FOX Sports
Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
